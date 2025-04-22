New Characters The Last of Us Season 2: Meet Abby, Jesse, and Dina

The Last of Us Season 2 welcomes new characters The Last of Us Season 2 fans have been waiting for: Abby, Jesse, and Dina. These new faces aren’t just adding to the story — they’re reshaping it in ways that will leave audiences forever changed.

Meet the New Characters of The Last of Us Season 2: Abby, Jesse, and Dina

Abby – Kaitlyn Dever

Taking on the role of Abby is Kaitlyn Dever, an actress known for her raw emotional performances in projects like Unbelievable and Dopesick. Abby is a physical powerhouse with a deep emotional core, and Dever brings both ferocity and vulnerability to the table.

Craig Mazin praised Dever’s casting: “Kaitlyn has the strength, the complexity, and the empathy that Abby demands.” Expect Dever’s Abby to challenge everything you think you know about heroes and villains.

Jesse – Young Mazino

Young Mazino, fresh off his breakout role in Beef, steps into Jesse’s boots. Jesse is a steady hand in a chaotic world — a friend, a protector, and a leader when no one else wants the job. Mazino’s natural charisma and grounded performance style make him a perfect fit.

“Jesse is the kind of person you trust with your life,” Mazin said. And Young Mazino makes you believe it in every scene.

Dina – Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced plays Dina, the heart and humor of Jackson — and Ellie’s love interest. Dina is lively, courageous, and unafraid to carve out happiness even when the world says it shouldn’t exist. Merced’s chemistry with Bella Ramsey was immediate and electric.

“You can’t fake chemistry, and with Bella and Isabela, we didn’t have to,” Craig Mazin shared. Together, they create a bond that’s as vital to the story as any infected encounter.

Why New Characters The Last of Us Season 2 Casting Matters

Fans of the game know how important Abby, Jesse, and Dina are to the emotional and thematic arcs of The Last of Us Part II. The show’s casting team wasn’t just looking for actors who \”looked the part\” — they wanted actors who could embody the soul of these complex characters.

“We don’t need impersonations. We need authenticity,” Neil Druckmann emphasized. And that’s exactly what Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, and Isabela Merced deliver.

Final Thoughts on the New Characters The Last of Us Season 2 Introduces

With Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, and Isabela Merced stepping into these iconic roles, The Last of Us Season 2 isn’t just continuing the story — it’s deepening it. Get ready to fall in love, question your loyalties, and have your heart broken all over again.