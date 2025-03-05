Mickey 17 Review: Cloning Around in Bong Joon-ho’s Sci-Fi Satire

Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 is what happens when you mix The Prestige, The X-Men’s Krakoa resurrection system, and a political roast into a sci-fi blender. Robert Pattinson takes on the ultimate identity crisis as an “expendable” space worker who keeps dying and getting cloned with his memories intact. The humor hits fast, the satire is sharp, and the moral dilemmas run deep. But does the film stick the landing, or does it get lost in its own clone chaos?

Bong Joon-ho has never been one to shy away from the weird, and Mickey 17 proves it yet again. Based on Edward Ashton’s novel, this sci-fi flick takes the X-Men’s Krakoan resurrection concept and runs with it—hard. The film follows Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), a man who signed up to be an “Expendable” on a colonization mission to planet Niflheim. The catch? Every time he dies, they just print out a fresh clone, download his memories, and toss him back into action. A little dystopian, a little hilarious, and 100% nightmare fuel for anyone with trust issues.

Fast-Paced Humor and Political Satire

From the jump, the humor is fast and quirky. Steven Yeun, playing Mickey’s buddy Berto, makes a strong first impression with his deadpan delivery. The laughs keep coming, but not always at full force. You can tell the writers went for a high joke-per-minute ratio, but not every punchline lands. That said, the satire is razor-sharp. MAGA jokes? Elon jokes? The film is practically begging for a Fox News segment dedicated to hating it. And Mark Ruffalo, playing Senator Kenneth Marshall, embodies a certain U.S. president so well, you almost expect a Twitter rant about it.

Sci-Fi Concepts That Make You Think

The sci-fi elements are fascinating, especially the mechanics of Mickey’s memory uploads. The dude’s entire consciousness gets stored in… a brick? Not exactly the sleek cyberpunk future we imagined, but hey, efficiency matters. The film also dives into the ethical and legal dilemmas of cloning. If you duplicate yourself, who’s responsible for what? Can clones commit crimes without consequence? Do they each get their own social security number, or is that just tax fraud waiting to happen? The script smartly toys with these questions while keeping the plot moving.

The real standout, though, is Naomi Ackie as Nasha. She’s fiery, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining. Her dynamic with Mickey is layered, and let’s just say she handles his multiple versions in ways no one saw coming. There’s a moment where she reacts to the clones in a way that will either make audiences laugh, gasp, or just stare in shock.

Visuals and World-Building

Visually, Mickey 17 is stunning. Bong Joon-ho has a keen eye for color, and the film’s palette adds depth to every scene. Even the food choices on the spaceship give off Snowpiercer vibes—because apparently, humanity can invent cloning technology but still eats like broke college students.

The plot thickens when Mickey realizes he’s the only Expendable on board. That’s right—no backup singers in this clone choir. Throw in some sketchy alien lifeforms called the “Creepers” (who look like Gremlins had a goth phase), a power-hungry senator with a white supremacist agenda, and a cloning crisis with Joker vibes, and you’ve got a lot to chew on.

The Bigger Picture – Bong Joon-ho’s Social Commentary

Bong Joon-ho doesn’t just tell a sci-fi story—he makes a statement. The film touches on classism, exploitation, and the dangers of unchecked power. There’s even an assassination attempt on the senator that feels eerily ripped from current events. One of his most chilling lines? “One false move and your manburger.” Dark, twisted, and somehow… kind of funny.

Final Verdict – Is Mickey 17 Worth Watching?

By the end, Mickey 17 leaves you with a lot to think about. It’s not Bong Joon-ho’s best work, but it’s a solid, entertaining entry in his filmography. If you’re into satirical sci-fi with a bite, this one’s worth watching—just don’t be surprised if it sparks a few heated debates along the way.

Mickey 17 Review – Cloning, Comedy, and Chaos in Space Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Summary Mickey 17 is a thought-provoking sci-fi satire that blends humor, politics, and existential dread. Robert Pattinson delivers a multi-layered performance in a film that raises big questions while serving up quirky laughs. The social commentary is sharp, though it may not land with everyone. Pros Robert Pattinson's multifaceted performance as Mickey Barnes.

Bong Joon-ho’s signature blend of dark humor and political satire.

Visually captivating depiction of the icy planet Niflheim. Cons Some viewers may find the film’s pacing uneven.

The satirical elements might not resonate with all audiences.

Summary: Mickey 17 is a sharp, satirical sci-fi ride that blends humor, existential dread, and political jabs in a way only Bong Joon-ho can. Robert Pattinson delivers a fascinating multi-layered performance as a man repeatedly cloned for dangerous space missions, while Naomi Ackie steals scenes with her fiery presence. The film's world-building is immersive, the humor is quirky (though not always landing), and the social commentary—especially its thinly veiled jabs at MAGA culture—will spark plenty of debate. While not Bong's best, Mickey 17 is an entertaining, thought-provoking addition to his filmography.