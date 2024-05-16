Get Over Here! Mortal Kombat 2 Punches In Release Date

The wait is finally over. We can officially mark our calendars for a return to the brutal battlegrounds of Outworld! Warner Bros. has confirmed the release date for “Mortal Kombat 2,” the follow-up to the 2021 smash hit. Get ready to witness fatalities on the big screen again on October 24th, 2025!

Simon McQuoid returns to the director’s chair, and Jeremy Slater (writer of “Moon Knight“) takes the reins on the script. The story picks up with Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan), our unlikely hero from the first movie. Remember him, the washed-up MMA fighter who discovered his destiny as a champion for Earthrealm? Well, Cole’s gotta assemble his crew again to face a new threat from the deadly realm of Outworld. While plot details are still under wraps, one thing’s for sure: expect an epic martial arts throwdown! And let’s be honest, that’s a big part of why we love Mortal Kombat in the first place.

The good news keeps coming because the cast is stacked with familiar faces. Lewis Tan is back as Cole Young, joined by Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Mehcad Brooks (Jax Briggs), and Tadanobu Asano (Raiden). Plus, a whole bunch of other awesome characters from the video game are ready to fight, including Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Scorpion, Kano, and many more!

Lewis Tan himself has hinted that “Mortal Kombat 2” will be even bigger and crazier than the first movie. In his own words, it’s gonna be “absolutely insane.”

This upcoming sequel is hoping to be a hit with fans of the first movie and the iconic video game series. So, start training your fight moves and prepare to witness some truly epic battles. Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in IMAX theaters on October 24th, 2025 – don’t miss it!

A Brief History of Mortal Kombat Films:

The original “Mortal Kombat” movie hit theaters in 1995 and became a cult classic. While the cheesy acting and special effects might be a bit laughable today, it captured the hearts of a generation of gamers. There have been a few other Mortal Kombat movies over the years, but none have quite recaptured the magic of the original. Here’s hoping “Mortal Kombat 2” changes that!

[Source: Movieweb]