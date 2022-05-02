New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Character Images

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the upcoming movie and sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The movie will finally continue the saga of Goku and friends after the last anime Dragon Ball Super. Fans are patiently waiting for more information and we’re getting some in these new images for the upcoming film:

Dragon Ball Super ended on a high note. I remember watching videos online where the last few episodes were like watching a global event. Governments were projecting the episodes to the public due to the massive popularity of the show. I’ve never in my life seen a show have this sort of response. The anticipation for this new movie is quite high and I am extremely excited for this new movie.

That’s all I have for this one.