Fred Savage and Howie Mandel want Little Monsters 2

Fred Savage and Howie Mandel shouldn’t need an introduction but they might. Fred Savage dominated television in the 90’s on his hit show The Wonder Years. Howie Mandel is mostly associated with American Idol but he also dominated TV in the 90’s with hit cartoon Bobby’s World. Little Monsters is a movie that came out around the peak of their popularity and magic happens. Let’s check out the trailer and synopsis:

Directed by Richard Greenberg and starring Fred Savage, Howie Mandel, Daniel Stern, Rick Ducommun, Frank Whaley. A young boy is scared of the monster under his bed. He asks his 6th grade brother to swap rooms for the night as a bet that the monster really exists. Soon the brother becomes friends with the monster and discovers a whole new world of fun and games under his bed where pulling pranks on kids and other monsters is the main attraction.

6 year old me watched this movie every weekend from under my mother’s bed. I never found the portal to the dreamworld but I made sure to bring my own candy and let my imagination fill in the blanks. The movie hasn’t been touched in decades and I honestly hadn’t thought about it in years. Then this happened:

@PrimeVideo you seeing this? The original movie was released so long ago but I could totally see this movie getting a sequel movie or spinoff show ala Cobra Kai.

What do you guys think of the idea?

