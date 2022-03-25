Essentials for a perfect movie night

Movie nights are a great way to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows, eat some tasty snacks, enjoy that comfy feeling, and have fun with your friends.

You don’t need to go to the theater or put on a fancy outfit to have a lot of fun. Put on your favorite movie and invite some friends over for an evening of laughter, snacks, and nostalgia. If you are friends for a long time, you probably have your team favorites. Star Wars or LOTR marathon is always great because the emotion is always the same. You will most likely cry on the same epic scenes along with your BFF.

The best thing is that you don’t need a special occasion, you can call your friends right away and we bet that they will be thrilled with your suggestion. Yet in order to truly enjoy, you need to set up the entire stage first.

With our help, it will be easy as a breeze!

Movie night just like in the movies

The first step of course is picking the right movie or movies. It is okay to take your time to choose. Some movies are better suited for a crowd than others. Consider what your guests like or what they might want to see. A horror film can be fun for some people and not so much for others. Also, forget about dramas or long movies with a slow pace or your movie night will turn into a pajama party in an instant. You want to keep people entertained and if they start talking and not focusing enough on what is on the screen.

Epic movies are always great, comedies with humor you all can enjoy or TV shows you all have soft spot for. If you are planning to watch something scary – make sure that no one is a scaredy-cat and that everyone is on the same page.

It is also okay to check what’s new on streaming services – it is a very practical way to get the movie you want in no time. If you want to unlock more options – you can use a VPN for streaming. This will help you enjoy great movies, and protect your privacy. If you are not sure how to set up a VPN for streaming you can explore this guide and you will have an amazing movie selection to choose from in no time.

Make sure to organize the viewing area

Make sure to organize the viewing area so your guests don’t wind up sitting on top of each other. Keep in mind that you’ll need more room for people to move and chat during the commercials. Make sure you have enough chairs available, as well as an alternate place for guests to sit if they are feeling uncomfortable.

Choose snacks and drinks

It’s important to plan which snacks and drinks you’ll offer at your party. You’ll want a variety of options, as well as enough to feed everyone who attends. But even if you have a small gathering, you should still offer a variety of snacks.

Chips and dips are preferably served in bowls or baskets so that people can grab a handful. Make sure that it is nothing messy because you are the one who will have hard time cleaning up your carpet. Other suitable options include veggies with ranch dressing, bags of popcorn, sliders with toppings, or chips and salsa.

Tasty snacks will make conversations flow smoother and your friends will feel like they are at home. It’s also good to stock up on drinks this way they don’t have to leave to get one once the movie starts. Two bottles of water per person is a good rule, but other suitable options include sodas, iced tea, or one bottle each of wine and beer.

Get some comfy blankets and pillows

The perfect movie party can’t be complete without a comfy blanket and pillow. Pile them at the top of your bed with some pillows before you start to watch your favorite movie. Your guests will feel like they are getting a real home theater experience without having to invest in a huge TV and expensive theater chairs.

Don’t forget to set some ground rules

One of the most important things to remember when hosting a movie night is to set some ground rules. You want everyone to have fun and feel comfortable, but you don’t want the party to get out of control. Creating clear boundaries will help make sure your guests know if they’re overstepping their boundaries or not.