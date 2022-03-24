Chicago: AMBULANCE Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see AMBULANCE, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II? Would you like to see it early and free? Here’s your chance to attend the free advance screening of AMBULANCE. Hurry and grab your passes while they last! All passes are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown Chicago

Tuesday, April 5

7:00 PM CST

About AMBULANCE:

In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

AMBULANCE Trailer: