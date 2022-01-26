Mortal Kombat sequel coming from New Line

Mortal Kombat fans can breath a sigh of relief. Deadline is reporting that New Line Cinema has done the right thing and greenlit a Mortal Kombat sequel to the 2021 Movie.

New Line is getting back into a fighting stance on a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the action-adventure film based on the blockbuster video game franchise. The studio has hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2. Slater was head writer on the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor who died last week in a skiing accident after the series’ first season had been completed. His recent scripting credits include the Netflix/21 Laps film Uprising with Travis Knight directing and adapting Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers for Universal and James Wan. He also developed The Umbrella Academy for Netflix/UCP/Dark Horse and was creator and co-showrunner of The Exorcist on Fox.

I have apprehension with Jeremy Slater writing this. We all need to set our expectations accordingly with Jeremy Slater as their pick. I know they’re emphasizing that he wrote Moon Knight but, he’s also responsible for writing Fantastic Four.

The Mortal Kombat movies (all of them) are both cheesy, but awesome. I felt like the dual release strategy during the pandemic worked in favor of the that movie. The Mortal Kombat release was a time when we were consuming streaming media like it was about to expire. Mortal Kombat and Godzilla scratched that itch I had for fun action with big budget special effects.

I hope they know that this Mortal Kombat sequel needs to release directly to HBO MAX. I don’t want ya’ll to hurt their feelings like ya’ll did with The Matrix.