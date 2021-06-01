Top 5 Movies About Gambling We Love to Rewatch

Everyone adores films. The interest in cinematography especially increased during the pandemic. People enjoy new movies and rewatch old but favorite pictures. It is particularly worth highlighting that people tend to watch films that they have already seen once. This is explained by the feeling of something safe, familiar, and predictable things that will not bother them.

For example, people who prefer action or gambling movies instead of choosing some カジノオンラインQYTO or the list of casinos and games related to movies, prefer to watch films that reveal the world of casinos and gangsters. This always brings people some kind of adrenaline and a spirit of real adventures. We are going to present the list of top five films about gambling that still blow viewers’ minds.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Journalist Raul Duke travels to Las Vegas with his lawyer friend to gather information for a story about the Mint 400 race. However, events take a turn in the other direction when the journalist and the lawyer head for the casino. It’s all about the lawyer taking psychedelics that cause him to hallucinate in a violent way. In general, the whole story is based on gambling and drugs, which did not prevent the film from becoming an iconic movie.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Just as thief Danny Ocean (George Clooney) walks out the door of the prison where he has spent some time for theft. However, he is already planning a casino heist. Now it isn’t just an ordinary sum of money in the pot, but a $160-million jackpot spread across three of Las Vegas’ most successful casinos. But to pull it off, he needs to recruit a team of companions who need to be experts in the field of fraud. Ocean travels with his buddy across the country and hires people to join his team. Will the gang of 11 swindlers manage to defraud the owner of three casinos? You’ll see it in this movie.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Gangster Danny Ocean’s crew is in trouble when the owner of the casino they robbed finds them. All plans to lay low fail. On top of that, the Ocean’s gang is wanted by another character who is planning a joint scam to swap the Fabergé egg. The condition is as follows — they steal the egg, and in exchange, they pay off a debt to the casino. This time the 11 swindlers accept another member to their team.

The Hangover (2009)

Three friends wake up the morning after a bachelor party and realise that the groom, who is due to get married in 40 hours, has disappeared. Instead of him, they find a tiger, a chicken, and an unknown baby. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — then the consequences of the friends’ Las Vegas debauchery are revealed, up to and including the marriage of one of them to a stripper and the winning of the other guy at the casino. But the buddies will have to return to the casino once more to pay off a debt to an angry Chinese man.

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

Anything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. So, instead of just getting divorced from her fiancé, successful young stockbroker Joy (Cameron Diaz) accidentally marries the first guy she meets. The drunken newlyweds get so lucky on their wedding day at the slot machines that they hit the jackpot. Waking up in the morning sober, they realise that the marriage was a mistake and they need an urgent divorce. But then they have to share the three million with each other…