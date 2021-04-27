“Death of Me” (2020): Well, so much for Island Paradise

Synopsis

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, couple Neil and Christine awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil’s camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night’s events — and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.

The Good

Maggie Q is not only an ultra-attractive badass action hero. Girl can flat out act her cut off jeans shorts-clad rear end right off.

The Bad

It’s not always easy to ascertain just exactly what in the hell is happening, or, for that matter, even what appears to be going on, in this dream fever mind-fuck horror flick.

Not the stuff of a Thailand Tourism Bureau Shiny, Happy Glossy Brochure

This deep descent into the sinister side of ancient Thai supernatural lore is not the fun-filled working getaway this couple had in mind.

What NOT to do whilst on International Vacay

Never drink anything at a local dive bar if offered ominously from a woman clearly not extending service with a smile. Rarely will enhancing your evening’s enjoyment be the main motivation.

What the HELL??

The muddy-murky plot is far from right on point.

Overall

The game performances of co-leads Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth notwithstanding, there’s not much of a leg to stand on in terms of wholehearted endorsement of this convoluted chronicle.

I invite you to enjoy all of my film reviews as “The Quick Flick Critic”, continually updated at https://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com