Which Movies Have Been Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

It takes one look at the newest Oscar Nominees to see that 2020 was a depressing year for the movie industry. Most highly-anticipated premieres were postponed because the pandemic caused production delays or made theatrical releases impossible (or not cost-effective). We made it work, though. Last year was everyone’s chance to embrace home entertainment, and this allowed us to get into video gaming, embrace new opportunities for gamblers worldwide, and basically marry Netflix. Luckily, things are looking up, and we will soon get a steady supply of top-notch movie premieres.

No Time to Die

2020 was especially disappointing for every cinephile waiting for the new Bond movie. Initially expected to premiere on April 10, No Time to Die was delayed over and over again. As of now, it is slated for release this Autumn (September for the U.K. and October for the U.S.).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The first Venom movie was a major success, so it came as a surprise to no one that Sony was working on a sequel. However, the pandemic messed up with the post-production process, and the company had to push the premiere date from October 2020 to June 2021.

Fast & Furious 9

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is another blockbuster postponed to protect box-office revenues. Universal Pictures’ decision is understandable, given that F9 is one of the company’s main hits of the year. The premiere date was changed from April 2020 to June 25, 2021.

Dune

Dune was easily one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020, thanks to the popularity of the source material, impressive cast, and a beautiful trailer released last September. However, because of the pandemic, Warner Bros. rescheduled the premiere from November 2020 to December 2021 and decided to stream the movie on HBO Max at the same time.

Morbius

Morbius (starring Jared Leto) is another addition to the Marvel Universe, based on the Living Vampire character’s storyline. The movie is expected to be somewhat similar to DC-based Joker (starring Joaquin Phoenix) in that it is also a story of a tragic antihero. The first release date for Morbius was July 2020, but the company has pushed it back several times. For now, the movie is set to hit the screens on January 21, 2022.

The Matrix 4

The movie does not have an official title yet, but it is another installment of the Matrix franchise. The pandemic forced The Matrix 4 to pause production, but filming resumed in August 2020 and wrapped by November. Currently, the movie is set to be released in December 2021. Similarly to Dune, it will also stream on HBO Max simultaneously.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

So far, all Spider-Man movies had summer release dates, and Spider-Man: No Way Home was supposed to, too. However, COVID-19 caused delays in the production process, and we can now expect the premiere on December 17, 2020.

The Batman

Just like with many other movies on this list, The Batman’s release date was postponed because the pandemic messed up with production. Filming took place in the early months of 2020, so Warner Bros. had to suspend the shooting temporarily. The Batman was initially scheduled to arrive in theaters in June 2021 but then rescheduled to March 2, 2022.

The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s most recent work is perhaps the most tragic pandemic-caused loss for the movie industry. The French Dispatch was postponed so many times it is getting hard to keep track. As of now, the movie is set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, but it is yet unclear when it will get a wide release, if at all.

A Quiet Place: Part II

The trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II was released on January 1, 2020, and got everyone instantly excited. The premiere did happen on March 8, 2020, as expected, but it was a limited showing at the Lincoln Center. As to a theatrical release, it has been pushed back four times. The latest date is May 28, 2021.