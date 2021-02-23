Countries Ranked by the Number of Casinos They Have

Casinos easily represent one of the biggest industries in the world today. We’ll look at countries by the number of casinos in the world. Five of the countries with the most casinos include the USA, Canada, Mexico, France, and the Netherlands. Below you will find various countries by casino ranked.

United States

The number of casinos in the US easily surpasses any other country. It’s also home to Las Vegas, likely the most well-known gambling destination in the world. Another major hub for gambling in the US is Atlantic City. Overall, casinos in the US employ more than half a million workers and generate more than 70 billion dollars in revenue every year.

Nearly every state in the US has at least a few casinos. Currently, the three states with no casinos of any kind are Alaska, Hawaii, and Utah. In total, the US has roughly 2,154 casinos across the country.

Canada

Canada is the next country on our list. Compared to the US, there are far less casinos, with the number of casinos sitting at 216. Still, it’s hard for any country to compete with the sheer size and scale of the US.

Ontario, the most populated province, also has the most casinos. Perhaps the best-known destination for gambling is Niagara Falls, where you can also find several resorts as well. There are no dedicated casino destinations like Las Vegas; instead, individual casinos can be found across the country. In Canada, you can also find Indian run casinos on various reserves.

Mexico

In Mexico, you will find a wide range of businesses that might be considered casinos. Casinos can range from small run-down buildings offering basic betting and other gaming to large well-equipped modern facilities. There are roughly 212 casinos in Mexico in total.

With Mexico being known as a top tourist destination, it’s not surprising to see many businesses have integrated casinos and resorts. One of these is the San Nicolas Casino and Resort. You can enjoy a great gambling experience here as well as the large pool and nearby beaches.

France

France is known for many things, including the Eiffel tower, world-class bakeries, and wines. Casinos are likely not the first thing that will come to mind. However, France comes in 4th with around 189 casinos.

The casino experience in France is different from what you will find in North America. Gambling in France has a long history. As such, many of the casinos are much older, and some are even historically important. The Casino Barriere Deauville, for example, opened in 1912. While land casinos have been around for over a century, online gambling in France only became legalized in 2010.

Netherlands

The Netherlands boasts 188 casinos across the country. Gambling here is mostly state-owned, with the main company being Holland Casino. Profits from gambling go straight to the state. There are no private companies that are allowed to operate.

The Netherlands is considered a relatively liberal country. Several activities largely illegal elsewhere are allowed here. So it was surprising to see the relatively tight control on the gambling industry. It wasn’t until 2020 that the government finally began looking at legislation to open up the country more to online casinos.

Macau

We wanted to complete this article with a special word on Macau. While gambling in China is illegal, the region of Macau allows it. In fact, it’s one of the top destinations in the world and certainly in Asia for gambling.

Though the number of casinos is far lower than any of the top countries mentioned above, casinos in Macau bring in an exceedingly large amount of revenue. The revenue even exceeds that of Las Vegas.

The largest and most well-known casino in Macau is the Venetian Macao. It’s more than simply a casino and doubles as a luxurious resort.

Conclusion

Are there any countries on this list that surprised you? Excluding a few countries where gambling is banned, casinos thrive all over the world. We only expect the number to grow over the coming years.