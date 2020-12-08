Top ten memorable gambling scenes in the movies

It is said that a person should never bring a gambler to watch a gambling-related or a casino-oriented movie because most of the movies based on casinos are marked with glaring mistakes and factual inaccuracies and do little to no justice to the theme. However, there are some films that portray a very sincere and authentic depiction of the casino industry. What makes it special from the grossly inaccurate ones is it captures the little nuances of the industry really well. The person can log into https://www.theonlinecasino.co.uk/live-casino/ for in-depth insights, fun and information of the traditional and online casino industry. Every moviegoer has that one or perhaps many movie scenes that are etched in their memory. Similarly, there are gambling scenes from some of the best films that not only accurately portrays the casino life but have had a profound impact on the gamblers and players in general.

Swingers

Swingers provide a peek into the Las Vegas casino life. Vegas, Baby! is one of the memorable scenes from the movie where Trent (Vince Vaughn) takes out his friend Mike(Jon Favreau) on a trip to Las Vegas to have fun and adventure. Both of them visit a casino where Mike takes over a Blackjack table and acts as a high roller buying $300 at a $100 minimum bet table. The scene gets funny with every shot where Trent advises Mike throughout the game to double down on 11. This scene is one of the favorites among the Blackjack players where they quote from the film.

Rounders

In the high-stakes poker match, Matt Damon is in a neck to neck battle with Teddy KGB (John Malkovich) in the final match of Texas Hold Them. In a desperate attempt to repay debts, Matt reluctantly borrows $10000 from one of his professors which he then uses to buy in to the game. All kinds of emotions are played out in the scene ranging from excitement, tension to anxiety, nervous breakdown, etc. For gambling enthusiasts, this scene will keep them engaged in their seats.

Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Who knew that a match of Three Card Brag can be so much fun and entertaining to watch. That’s the case with this movie. In one of the high stakes matches of Three Card Brag, Eddy (Nick Moran) is paired up against Hatchet Harry (P.H Moriarty). Eddy pours in $20,000 as an opening bet to which Harry adds $30,000. Eddy adds another $50,000 to which Harry takes it to $80,000. This power play continues till Eddy puts in $100,000 against Harry’s $250,000 but has run out of cash to make further bets. Further, Harry throws him in a loop saying that he is willing to provide money to Eddy provided he rolls out $250,000 just to see the cards. The scene is the peak point of excitement and adrenaline rush.

Tombstone

A classic western movie, Doc Holiday becomes all high after the consumption of hard liquor and plays at a poker table for 36 hours straight. With his sharp and exceptional skills, he manages to win the game and earn big wads of cash. All poker enthusiasts should watch this movie, especially for this iconic scene.

Good fellas

This movie needs no new introduction but the gambling scene will blow anyone’s mind owing to its intensity and authenticity. Tommy DeVito, played by the talented Joe Pesci, is one of the scariest gamblers in the film. Messing with such a character is not at all a good idea. Film reviewers have touted this as one of his best performances.

Toy Story 3

A children’s movie and gambling? Sounds very contradictory but Toy Story 3 plays out a gambling scene very well. The toy characters gather around a See N Say machine, where they bet on numbers on which the spinner will stop. The makers cleverly mixed playfulness and fun in this scene.

Ocean’s Eleven

This goes down as one of the best classics of all time. Starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, the poker scene happens to be the best addition to the film. Brad Pitt tutors a group of people on how to play poker and it plays out hilariously. One of the favourite quotes from this scene is “All reds”.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers (Mike Meyers) is put up against Number Two(Tobert Wagner) in a Blackjack match. What makes this scene hilarious is that both of them play Blackjack wrong. Any professional Blackjack player will cry foul over this scene but nevertheless it is still entertaining and exciting.

Run Lola Run

A severely underrated masterpiece, Lola in order to save her boyfriend and in dire requirement of cash walks inside a casino and plays a high stakes roulette game where the odds are high.

Cool Hand Luke

What does winning a Poker match look like? Ask Paul Newman, who after winning a Poker match, delivered this iconic dialogue “ Sometimes nothing can be a real cool hand”.