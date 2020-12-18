Best American Sitcoms that You Need to Binge-Watch Right Now

Sitcoms and American television are truly synonymous with each other. Today, in this article, we will look at some of the best sitcoms that you should not miss out on at any cost. However, before we get to the list, it is vital to take on the common debate around what comes under a sitcom. Some people suggest that comedy-drama and animation do not count. On the other hand, others still stick to a more liberal definition like that in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. According to the dictionary definition, any television show, which has a continuing set of characters who stick through the succession of different comedic circumstances is known as a sitcom. For simplicity’s sake, we, too, will stick to this definition through this list. So, for this reason, you can find some non-traditional sitcoms also on the list. We would also like to state that in this list of best sitcoms of all times, we will only cover American comedy shows. Now, we are all set to get to the point. Let us get started and take a look at the greatest sitcoms of all times.

Rick And Morty

Ranked at number one in our list of America’s best sitcoms, we have Rick and Morty. It is an adult sci-fi animated comedy. The show revolves around the journey of Rick, a mad scientist, and his 14-year old grandson, Morty. The two travel across different realities and dimensions, and that is what makes the show so likable. The show was aired for the first time in 2013 on Adult Swim. Today, the show has four seasons and 41 episodes, each funnier than the other. Owing to its original writing and off-beat humor, Rick and Morty is the best sitcom I have ever seen, shares Rosy, an associate with Razorhood. The love for the show amongst the fans is continually growing.

Friends

We are certain that nobody on this planet has not heard or seen the Friends. It is the top-rated live-action sitcom of all times. If you are looking for a long sitcom that can give you months of good content, we recommend watching Friends. The show has ten seasons, and it ran from 1994 to 2004. Even after so many years have passed, the show still has new fans joining in every day. It is one show which people like to watch over and over again on repeat. We believe Friends is one show, which holds the potential to leave the fans nostalgic.

Do you know why Friends is as famous as it is? It is because the show revolves around the basic and everyday life of six young adults who, through every episode of the show, grow. They experience the ups and downs, and cheerfully come out of it stronger. Representing the Manhattan city life beautifully, the show is a must-watch. However, we would like to point out that when the show was first aired, it was not very well-received by the critics. They found the show’s humor quite average. However, as the chemistry and the show’s cast progressed through the episodes, it won’s everyone’s heart. This show truly remains a staple pop-culture show.

Gravity Falls

Next on our best sitcom list is Gravity Falls, which is a high-acclaimed and mystery-filled comedy show. For its two seasons between 2012 and 2016, the show was aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The show was labeled as ‘meant for older kids’ show, but it is sure not just a kid’s show.

This show revolves around the life of Dipper and Mabel, his twin sister, who head out on a fantastic summer vacation in Gravity Falls, Oregon. The two siblings head out on this vacation with their great uncle. In Oregon, they have a local tourist trap wherein they unveil the secrets behind the paranormal activities happening around the city. Gravity Falls is a perfect amalgam of pop culture, wit, charm, and warmth, shares Jessica, an online AP Chemistry tutor. Well, the show was also lauded with many positive reviews. Even though the show has ended, its craze does not die. We believe the show ended not because there was not enough hype amongst the audience but because the creators sought to give the characters a very well-crafted end.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon Prime Video web show, which revolves around the life of an American Jewish housewife who wants to leave everything aside to make a career for herself in comedy. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a female-centric story, a charming lead, and fresh dialogues, which makes it so popular, says Donna, who is your go-to person when you need pay for writing papers service by EduWorldUSA. Well, we love this show so much because it truly has a lot going on for it. At present, the show is in its third season, and we quite know the fourth one is on its way.

Cobra Kai

Next, we have Cobra Kai. Well, it quite falls on the drama side than the comedy side of the spectrum. But it does deserve a rightful spot on our list. The show magnificently takes forth the story of Karate Kid films, and it was aired 34 years following the original chain of events. In this show, you will see how Johnny Lawrence opens the Cobra Kai dojo back up. This, in turn, results in the reignition of the former rivalry between him and Daniel LaRusso. It is a YouTube premium show and is massively lauded by the viewers for reviving the same excitement as the predecessor. The two seasons of the show have already aired, and the third one is on its way.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Anytime I have nothing to watch, I play some random episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, shares Ronda, who offers the best online screenwriting courses. Well, that is the charm of this show. It began airing in 2005, and it is still stronger than you know. The show has produced 14 seasons, and the popularity has not fazed one bit.

Arrested Development (8.8)

Do you think you have a dysfunctional family? Wait till you check out the life of Bluths. The show revolves around the life of Michael Bluth, who does what he can to manage his family business after his father is sent to prison for engaging in illegal activities. However, as the event unfolds, there is a realization this affluent California-based family has so many other issues to be dealt with. Originally, the Fox viewership of the series between 2003 and 2006 was low. Its initial three seasons did receive immense critical acclaim for its talented cast, outlandish situations, and dense humor.

The Office

I haven’t met a person who has not seen The Office, states Anthony, who offers engineering homework help. Well, we quite agree. It is a brilliant mockumentary set around a paper, Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show revolves around the everyday routine and the lives of the wo`rkers of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. They are managed by a charmingly eccentric boss, Michael Scott. It is an adaption of the BBC series, with the same name. What is it that makes it funny? In a word, – Everything. From hilarious situations, a hint of romance, memorable characters, and a compelling cast, this show has something to satiate all of you, regardless of age or personal preferences. It has nine seasons and aired from 2005 to 2013 on NBC, and ended with a finale worth remembering.

Freaks And Geeks

Even though this one is a pure comedy-drama, we still believe that it does deserve a shout-out on our list. Even though the show aired for one season with 18-episodes on NBC, it was universally acclaimed. The show revolves around the life of a smart high school student who ends up being friends with a group of Detroit slackers. Critics say that Freaks and Geeks was canceled because it failed to fetch a good audience, but the truth is it did not garner adequate attention only because of its inconsistent scheduling, comments Anusha, a TrueBluefishermen representative. Regardless, the show is still a mention-worthy entry in the careers of iconic stars Busy Phillips, James Franco, Jason Segel, and Seth Rogan.

Parks And Recreation

Parks and Recreation has fetched quite a deserving spot in our best sitcom list. The show ended around five years ago, and it was aired for the first time in 2009, April. Well, a lot of people regard this show as a knock-off of The Office, which back then had been on the air for about four years. However, despite a slow and average first season, the show really takes us by surprise right from the second season itself. From there onwards, it will continue to win your hearts with every episode that you see. Fans have showered so much love on Parks and Recreation that today it is considered a classic.