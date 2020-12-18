Jamie Foxx Shares The True Meaning of Life | Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Interview

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Soul is the brand new feature film from Pixar Animation studios starring Jamie Foxx (as Joe Gardner) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. During a press roundtable, we recently got a chance to speak with Jamie Foxx about what he’s learned in Soul and his character.

Jamie Foxx Shares The Meaning Of Life | Soul Interview

The Movie Blog:  This movie decided to tackle some really tough and intellectual subject matter. Your character “Joe” goes down a very interesting journey of self discovery and purpose. So i figured I could throw you all a pretty easy question. What do you believe is the meaning of life?

Jamie Foxx: I think that we’re supposed to live [life]. But I also think that life is interesting in the fact that the Earth has been here for millions or however many years. And if you think of 80 or 100 years, that’s really like a blink of an eye. So what I constantly say to people, and especially my family, is “Don’t waste your blink.” So whatever the meaning is, now that you’re here, get busy about whatever it is that you want to do. Because we only live this life once. So get all that you can.

Directors: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
Writers: Pete Docter, Mike Jones
Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton

Soul will be available on Disney+ on Dec 25, 2020.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *