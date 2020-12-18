Jamie Foxx Shares The True Meaning of Life | Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Interview

Soul is the brand new feature film from Pixar Animation studios starring Jamie Foxx (as Joe Gardner) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. During a press roundtable, we recently got a chance to speak with Jamie Foxx about what he’s learned in Soul and his character.

The Movie Blog: This movie decided to tackle some really tough and intellectual subject matter. Your character “Joe” goes down a very interesting journey of self discovery and purpose. So i figured I could throw you all a pretty easy question. What do you believe is the meaning of life? Jamie Foxx: I think that we’re supposed to live [life]. But I also think that life is interesting in the fact that the Earth has been here for millions or however many years. And if you think of 80 or 100 years, that’s really like a blink of an eye. So what I constantly say to people, and especially my family, is “Don’t waste your blink.” So whatever the meaning is, now that you’re here, get busy about whatever it is that you want to do. Because we only live this life once. So get all that you can.