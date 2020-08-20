Best Indie Movies of All Time

Indie movies are often better movies compared to other movies. Some of these movies work on a limited budget. There are others that are blockbusters too. Here are some of the best Indie movies that you can enjoy.

American Beauty

The movie was released in the 90s, it became one of the best movies during that time. It was directed by Sam Mendes. The movie is about a father who is experiencing a midlife crisis, Jane, his daughter who has just found love for the first time. The characters in this film will go on to find beauty in little things when things start to fall apart.

The Breakfast Club

The film was released in the 80. It is about high school students who spend a detention session together. The students connected despite some of their differences. There is a lot that you can learn by just watching the movie which is why it is one of the best.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is based on a novel. It is about a boy named Charlie, the boy who is unstable and very emotional goes ton to find a friend called Sam. Charlie also becomes friends with Sam’s half-brother who is gay. This film teaches about real friendship as well as a lot about music.

Factory Girl

Factory Girl traces the life of a fashion icon named Edie Sedgwick.in this movie, Eddie will travel to New York and lead a wild life in Andy Warhol's renowned factory. Eddie then experiences a catastrophic downfall.

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project is a horror movie. The movie has an amateur filming which makes everything seem real. It is about three movie makers who go into the woods in order to film a myth about the Blair Witch. They did not know that the witch was still alive and was looking for the next victims.