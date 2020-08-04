4 Popular Films & Tv Shows That Embraced Classic Pocket Watches

When you see a character of your favourite TV show using a pocket watch, doesn’t it give you major throwbacks to the bygone era where this small item personified elegance? Over the years, many films and TV shows used classic pocket watches to redefine that long lost elegance on the silver screen. Wondering which shows or films have used beautiful pocket watches? Let’s find out.

Peaky Blinders

By order of the Peaky Blinders, this TV show demands your attention. It is one of the most thrilling gangster series you will ever come across. The Shelby family almost resembles the kind of aura that The Godfather created. What strikes the most in this TV show is its attention to detail. That’s where the pocket watch comes in as Tom Shelby and his gang use pocket watches for accurate timings in many scenes. Together with the chain, the style quotient of the Shelby members is right on point. With the oversized overcoats and iconic flat caps, this show will take you back to the WWI era. If you want to recreate the style and look of this show, then a hunter-case pocket watch is a classic timepiece to wear with a sharp suit.

Sherlock

If you haven’t seen Sherlock until now, you probably missed the next big thing on TV. You will see Sherlock Holmes using a silver pocket watch that comes with a separate dial to check the time. But he is not the talking point here; his elder brother, Mycroft, is. Played by Mark Gatiss, Mycroft is an icon of classic British style on this show. He dresses impeccably and leaves a lasting impression after every scene. The costume designers paid great attention to detail and accessorised his outfit with a classic pocket watch. Attached to his waistcoat along with an old school silver chain, Mycroft certainly means business when it comes to clearing up the mess of his younger brother.

Poirot

When you think of pocket watches, one of the characters that will come to your mind is Agatha Christie’s, Hercule Poirot. The watch he carries on the Poirot tv show almost completely resembles his character – meticulous, precise, and always right on time. His three-piece suit complements the watch from every angle. The way this show portrays Poirot makes you think of the times when people used to wear pocket watches back in the 1920s. In fact, the silver full hunter pocket watch is in high demand, thanks to the TV show and also the movie, Murder on the Orient Express. From full hunter to open faced pocket watches, Watch Centre’s guide to pocket watches will tell you everything you need to know about how to wear them and how to maintain them.

The Thomas Crown Affair

When it comes to style icons on the silver screen, there is hardly anyone who can match the effortless charm of Steve McQueen. Take some time to watch the 1968 crime caper, The Thomas Crown Affair to see him in his glory. The way Steve McQueen portrays Thomas Crown on the show is simply marvellous. From biker jackets to three-piece suits, this man could look smart and handsome in almost anything. Together with his beautiful half-hunter pocket watch, you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off him for one second.