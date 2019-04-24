Watch These 5 Marvel Movies Before Avengers Endgame

Wait! Before you go preaching to the choir about how #AllMarvelMoviesMatter, I already know that. I’ll echo that sentiment by saying that, without question, the BEST way to prep for Avengers Endgame would be to watch all 21 Marvel movies in chronological order. However, if you’re short on time, or if you don’t feel like going through the entire MCU, I’ve got you covered! I’ve narrowed down a list of five essential movies that I believe will best equip you for Avengers Endgame if you’re short on time. Some of these will be great refreshers for you MCU fans, and if you’re completely new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe then these will at least help you appreciate what Avengers Endgame has to offer. I admit this is a rather unique viewing order, however there is a very special reason for it as you’ll see in the video. If you had only 5 movies to watch before Avengers Endgame, which would they be? (5 makes it more fun and challenging.) Let us know in the comments below.

The 5 Movies You Should See Before Avengers Endgame