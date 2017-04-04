The Transfiguration: the trailer is here.

Vampires are fascinating. The Transfiguration delves into that fascination. As a horror buff, movies about vampires come with the territory. I’ve seen movies from Fright Night and 30 days of Night to television shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. All deal with vamps, but in their own manner. This film, however, is different to say the least. Looking forward to viewing this film which was screened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Check out the trailer below and look out for my review coming soon on The Movie Blog and more coverage on the official Horror Flick Chicks Facebook page.

An official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Michael O’Shea’s debut feature The Transfiguration follows troubled teen Milo who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie, the two form a bond that begins to challenge Milo’s dark obsession, blurring his fantasy into reality. A chilling portrait of violence, The Transfiguration is an atmospheric thriller set against the grit of New York City.

[Strand Releasing]