WWE Raw on Netflix Recap (June 2): El Grande Americano Shocks CM Punk

The June 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, delivering a night full of surprises, chaos, and Money in the Bank momentum. With two qualifying matches and the World Heavyweight Champion in tag team action, the road to Money in the Bank just got even wilder.

CM Punk Returns—but Comes Up Short

The night kicked off with pre-show arrivals from top stars like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. Punk opened the show by declaring his entry into the Money in the Bank qualifying match. But by the end of the night, he’d come up short in the main event.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez were featured backstage as the women’s division continued to stake their claims ahead of the ladder match.

Raw Match Results – June 2 on Netflix

Stephanie Vaquer def. Liv Morgan & Ivy Nile



In the first Money in the Bank qualifier of the night, Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile couldn’t stop Stephanie Vaquer from securing the win. The rising star pinned Nile to earn her spot in the high-stakes ladder match.

The Judgment Day def. The War Raiders

Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh continued their strong tag team run. With Carlito at ringside and a Coup de Grâce to Ivar, The Judgment Day scored another statement victory.

Jey Uso & Sami Zayn def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (DQ)

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Sami Zayn teamed up against the brutal duo of Breakker and Reed. Seth Rollins stormed the ring and caused a disqualification, giving Uso and Zayn the win—but sparking more chaos in the process.

Kairi Sane def. Raquel Rodriguez

Despite having Liv Morgan at ringside, Raquel couldn’t hold off Kairi Sane. The pirate princess landed the Insane Elbow for the pinfall victory.

El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles & CM Punk

The final Money in the Bank qualifying match of the night saw El Grande Americano shock everyone by defeating AJ Styles and CM Punk. Americano pinned Styles to qualify, while Punk was left stunned in the middle of the ring.

With Raw ending in upset and controversy, the road to Money in the Bank is heating up faster than ever.

