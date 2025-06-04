Ballerina Review: This John Wick Spin-Off Blows Expecations

Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina follows Rooney, a trained assassin raised in the Ruska Roma crime syndicate. After witnessing her family’s murder, she embarks on a relentless mission to find the people responsible and make them pay. With every calculated move, her vengeance unfolds in a world steeped in rules, tradition, and brutal consequences.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) – Trailer

The Good:

Ana de Armas gives an excellent performance. She brings a perfect blend of vulnerability and toughness to the role. Her action scenes are captivating, and you constantly root for her to win. What made her performance even better was how the film leaned into the obvious disadvantages her character faces when squaring off with larger opponents. Everything she gains in this film feels earned, which makes her all the more likable and believable.

The highlight of Ballerina is exactly what you want to see. The action is jaw-dropping and never lets up. The opening scene grabs you instantly, and the brutal fight choreography makes every moment feel intense. Each fight is crisp, well-choreographed, and grounded enough to seem real. The weapon-related stunts were especially fun to watch. The grenade scene was an instant crowd pleaser. The flamethrower moment was anime-level amazing. It felt like the director was paying homage to Dragon Ball Z in all the right ways.

I also appreciated the pacing. The film rarely slows down, and the action often comes without warning. That spontaneity forces you to stay locked in. There is a club scene that was edited perfectly. Rather than show every beat, the film lets you track the destruction without spelling it all out. Message received.

Lastly, the subtle humor was a nice touch. It never broke the tone or tried too hard to be clever. Instead, it came at the right time and allowed the characters to breathe without ever losing the tension.

The Bad:

The story was not the strongest. While the setup was compelling, the big reveal did not hit as hard as it could have. The mystery was engaging at first, but the payoff lacked that satisfying punch. Thankfully, story has never been the main draw in the John Wick universe, and this film still delivers on what matters most.

The Verdict:

Ballerina is a non-stop action rollercoaster that delivers everything fans could hope for. Ana de Armas proves she belongs in the top tier of action stars. While the story may not be groundbreaking, the film more than makes up for it with excellent stunts, brutal fight scenes, and standout moments that will have crowds cheering. This is a strong addition to the John Wick world and a sign that the franchise still has plenty of fuel left in the tank. This is the best pure action film of the year. See it with a crowd in theaters. I am ready for a sequel.

Director: Len Wiseman

Writer: Shay Hatten

Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters June 6th, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Ballerina Review: This John Wick Spin-Off Blows Expecations Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

Rewatchability - 10/10 10/10 Overall 8/10 8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)