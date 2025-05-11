The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4: Ellie and Dina’s Bond

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 – Review: Shot-for-Shot Nostalgia and Brutal Surprises

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 hits like a hammer wrapped in nostalgia. This episode, titled Seattle: Day One, plays out like a love letter to longtime fans of the game while still carving its own bloody path through the apocalypse. Let’s break it all the way down: the good, the bad, and what I need the show to get to next.

The Good

Isaac’s Brutality Sets the Tone

Right off the rip, we get a flashback that introduces Isaac in a way that basically screams “this is not your friendly Fedra squad leader.” Josh Peck (yes, that Josh Peck) shows up and fans are hyped about it, but for me, the star is Isaac and the way he coldly flips on his own team. Watching Isaac execute a brutal takedown to make a deal with the WLF was a masterclass in storytelling. I need more of him in the field, not just torturing prisoners.

The Shot-for-Shot Pharmacy Easter Egg

That Weston’s pharmacy scene? Perfection. They recreated the game layout so accurately, I half-expected my controller to vibrate. Crawling behind counters, peeking through holes, it was like stepping right back into The Last of Us Part II. They even included the yeast infection meds and pregnancy tests gathering dust. Only in the apocalypse, right?

Dina quietly finding out she’s pregnant while Ellie is busy smashing guitars and singing A-Ha? Genius. The slow-burn reveal hits harder because of how carefully they built that tension. Plus, the bit about rainbows and neither girl knowing about Pride symbolism is a beautiful, heartbreaking touch that reminds you how different their world is.

Ellie’s Recklessness vs. Dina’s Brains

Ellie charging into danger like she is invincible is both frustrating and perfect character writing. She is stubborn and impulsive. Dina balances her out with actual survival instincts. Dina’s “10 toes down” loyalty keeps stealing scenes for me, and honestly, she is shaping up to be the best character on the show.

Ellie picking up a guitar and playing “Take On Me” by A-Ha? Fan service at its finest. This moment feels like a nod not just to the in-game guitar mechanics but also to Ellie’s need for small, normal joys in a world that is anything but normal. (Catch me fumbling through the guitar mini-game on stream later today.)

The Subway Escape: Game Accuracy Level 10/10

The tense escape through the subway station mirrors the game so perfectly that I got flashbacks. The infected storm in the minute the tendrils alert them. The horror pacing is flawless. Tight tunnels, desperate chases, smart uses of the environment. This is survival horror done right.

Their bonding moment after escaping the horde, with Dina revealing her pregnancy and Ellie immediately claiming paternity, is hilarious and heartwarming. Their chemistry feels lived-in, messy, and complicated, just like in the game. Dina’s willingness to shoot Ellie if she turned shows real strength and loyalty. Dina has Joel’s best traits while Ellie seems to have inherited all of Joel’s worst instincts.

The Bad

Isaac’s Storyline Feels Confined

We get a taste of how dangerous Isaac is, but it still feels like he is stuck in a bottle episode. I want to see this man commanding squads, not just brooding in basements. Set him loose already.

Ellie’s Immunity Reveal Falls Flat

Ellie finally half-explains her immunity to Dina after a close call, but the moment does not land with enough weight. Given how loyal Dina is, I expected a bigger reaction, not just a shrug and a cuddle session.

Pacing Gets a Little Rushed

The TV studio sequence, while visually striking, felt like fast-forwarding through a boss battle. In the game, that part is nerve-wracking. Here, it feels a little rushed, although the atmosphere still mostly hits.

What I Want to See Next

Ellie admitting she is in over her head.

More Isaac action in the field.

Updates on Abby’s post-revenge life.

A deeper dive into the Seraphites and their belief system.

Final Verdict:

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 manages to weave heartfelt character moments, brutal action, and immaculate game-accurate Easter eggs into one of the best episodes of the season so far. Even when it stumbles a bit on pacing, the emotional core keeps you locked in.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4: Love, Loss, and Loyalty in a Broken World Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Beautiful shot-for-shot recreations from the game

Dina and Ellie’s relationship adds real emotional depth

Subway tunnel sequence delivers top-tier tension and action

Hidden Easter eggs reward longtime fans Cons Isaac’s presence feels too boxed in so far

Ellie’s immunity reveal to Dina lacks emotional punch

TV studio sequence feels a little rushed compared to the game

