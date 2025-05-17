Nick Kroll on Big Mouth Spin-Offs, Legacy, and New Upcoming Show

As Big Mouth prepares to end with its eighth and final season, creator and star Nick Kroll opened up to The Movie Blog about where the universe could go next—and what he hopes the legacy of the show will be.

Spin-Offs? Never Say Never

When asked if he had any thoughts on potential Big Mouth spin-offs, Kroll turned the question back on us:

“You’ve got the conspiracy theories. So, what are the ideas for spin-offs? What do you think there should be, or what do you think’s coming?”

Naturally, college came to mind. A Big Mouth University seems like the next logical step. Kroll joked:

“Do you think college and universities will still exist by the time they’re in four years? Maybe they can all go to LeBron’s school. Maybe P. Diddy’s school? Maybe the hormone monsters could specifically go there.”

While nothing is officially in the works, Kroll didn’t rule anything out.

“When it comes down to hopefully making money for a long time, anything is possible,” he said with a grin. “We’re ending the show here because it just made sense—and also because Netflix didn’t want to make more.”

Still, he emphasized the team’s passion for the universe they’ve created:

“We’ve always talked about these characters—the kids and the monsters. We feel like we still have a lot more stories to tell.”

What’s Next? Mating Season

Kroll also revealed that the creative team behind Big Mouth has already set their sights on something new: an animated series called Mating Season.

“It’s about animals dating and f***ing,” Kroll said. “With Big Mouth, you couldn’t tell every kind of dating and sex story you wanted with kids. So this is a chance to do that in the animal kingdom.”

The Legacy of Big Mouth

When asked about the legacy of the show, Kroll’s answer was part heartfelt, part hilariously on-brand:

“The legacy for me is always going to be whatever the funny pun wordplay that comes on a poster. So this season, it’s: ‘They came. They saw. They came again.’ And that’s a joke about coming. But it’s also about coming to an end.”

That said, he acknowledged the deeper impact the show had on viewers:

“Hopefully they took some real risks that also ultimately made people feel not so alone during this thing. All that stuff’s fine. But the log line, that funny little wordplay—that’s what I hope we leave behind.”

Kroll also reflected on how personal the journey has been:

“I made the show with all my friends—from Andrew Goldberg, who I’ve known since I was six years old, through all my friends. It was just an amazing thing to make something with your friends that then becomes something people watch with their friends and build relationships with.”

With Big MouthSeason 8 set to premiereon Netflix Friday, May 23. Until then, you can catch Nick Kroll and the gang on the Big Mouth Swallows America Farewell Tour, currently making stops across the country. For tickets and dates, check out the official Big Mouth Swallows America page here