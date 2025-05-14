Nick Kroll Joins Fans for the Big Mouth Farewell Tour

Netflix’s long-running animated comedy Big Mouth is coming to a close—but not before one final outrageous sendoff. With Season 8 set to premiere on May 23, the cast of the series has launched the “Big Mouth Swallows America Farewell Tour,” taking a custom-wrapped van across the country for special screenings, raunchy surprises, and up-close fan interactions. Now, creator and star Nick Kroll is along for the ride—and he’s soaking it all in.

“This is the first time that I’m joining in for the party,” Kroll told The Movie Blog. “Maury and Connie have been traveling the country. I’m the fourth wheel on that. Which does make the car drive evenly, but there’s a learning curve.”

Kroll explained that while Big Mouth has always lived on Netflix, the tour has given fans a rare chance to come together and celebrate the show as a community. That sense of unity, he said, has made the whole experience unexpectedly meaningful.

“It really is awesome to get out into the country and see people who love to watch the show,” he said. “Big Mouth has been on Netflix. It’s not like it’s in movie theaters. So the idea that people are collectively coming together to watch it… it’s great.”

And because this is Big Mouth, no event would be complete without a dose of off-the-wall innuendo.

“They all end up having sex with Maury and Connie if they want,” Kroll added jokingly.

The farewell tour will continue making stops throughout May in cities like Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver, with plenty of merch, absurdity, and sneak peeks of the final episodes in store. Fans can grab tickets to upcoming stops right here.

For those who can’t catch the cast on tour, Big Mouth Season 8 drops on Netflix Friday, May 23. As the longest-running scripted series in Netflix history outside of Kids & Family content, the final chapter promises to deliver the same wild, heartfelt chaos that made the show a defining force in adult animation.