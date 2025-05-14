Interviews, TV Chat
Big Mouth Nick Kroll Farewell Tour Final Season 8 (11)

Nick Kroll Joins Fans for the Big Mouth Farewell Tour

By
May 14, 2025
5 min read
In Interviews, TV Chat

Netflix’s long-running animated comedy Big Mouth is coming to a close—but not before one final outrageous sendoff. With Season 8 set to premiere on May 23, the cast of the series has launched the “Big Mouth Swallows America Farewell Tour,” taking a custom-wrapped van across the country for special screenings, raunchy surprises, and up-close fan interactions. Now, creator and star Nick Kroll is along for the ride—and he’s soaking it all in.

This is the first time that I’m joining in for the party,” Kroll told The Movie Blog. “Maury and Connie have been traveling the country. I’m the fourth wheel on that. Which does make the car drive evenly, but there’s a learning curve.”

Kroll explained that while Big Mouth has always lived on Netflix, the tour has given fans a rare chance to come together and celebrate the show as a community. That sense of unity, he said, has made the whole experience unexpectedly meaningful.

It really is awesome to get out into the country and see people who love to watch the show,” he said. “Big Mouth has been on Netflix. It’s not like it’s in movie theaters. So the idea that people are collectively coming together to watch it… it’s great.”

Big Mouth Nick Kroll Farewell Tour Final Season 8 (11)

Big Mouth S8 (L to R) David Thewlis as the Shame Wizard, Nick Kroll as Rick the Hormone Monster, Thandie Newton as Mona the Hormone Monstress, Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman, Seth Morris as Greg Glaser, Jessica Chaffin as Shannon Glaser, Nick Kroll as Coach Steve, Nick Kroll as Lola Skumpy, Paula Pell as Barbara Glouberman, Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald, Andrew Rannells as Matthew, Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch, June Diane Raphael as Devin LeSeven, Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian, Mark Duplass as Val Bilzerian, Maya Rudolph as Diane Birch, Jon Daly as Judd Birch, Jean Smart as Depression Kitty, Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, and Nick Kroll as Maury the Hormone Monster in Big Mouth S8. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

And because this is Big Mouth, no event would be complete without a dose of off-the-wall innuendo.

They all end up having sex with Maury and Connie if they want,” Kroll added jokingly.

The farewell tour will continue making stops throughout May in cities like Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver, with plenty of merch, absurdity, and sneak peeks of the final episodes in store. Fans can grab tickets to upcoming stops right here.

For those who can’t catch the cast on tour, Big Mouth Season 8 drops on Netflix Friday, May 23. As the longest-running scripted series in Netflix history outside of Kids & Family content, the final chapter promises to deliver the same wild, heartfelt chaos that made the show a defining force in adult animation.

Netflix Big Mouth Season 8

 

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Interviews

Check Also

WWE Raw Results: Full Winners List from May 12 on Netflix

WWE Raw on May 12 delivered key wins for AJ Styles, Penta, and American Made. See all match results and highlights from this week’s episode.

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog