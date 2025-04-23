WrestleMania 41 Results: John Cena Makes History, Titles Change Hands

WWE’s biggest annual event, WrestleMania 41, took over Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19–20, 2025—and it delivered on spectacle, surprises, and seismic shifts in the world of sports entertainment. Streamed live on Netflix, this two-night extravaganza featured high-stakes matches, returning legends, and major title changes. Fans across the globe are eager to know: who walked out as champions, and who left empty-handed?

John Cena Becomes a 17-Time World Champion

In the most talked-about moment of the weekend, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena, who recently turned heel and aligned with The Rock, overcame Rhodes by pinfall to become a 17-time world champion—surpassing the legendary Ric Flair’s record in WWE lore.

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results

Night 1 opened with a monumental upset as Jey Uso submitted Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The New Day followed that momentum with a win over the War Raiders, capturing the World Tag Team Titles.

Jade Cargill continued her dominant streak, winning via powerbomb, while Jacob Fatu triumphed over LA Knight in a hard-hitting contest. El Grande Americano defeated Rey Fenix in his WrestleMania debut, capping off a high-energy mid-card run.

Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a statement performance.

The main event of Night 1 saw Seth Rollins overcome CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a chaotic triple-threat match—thanks to a surprising assist from Paul Heyman.

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results

Night 2 opened with another triple-threat bout as IYO SKY retained her WWE Women’s Championship over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

In a brutal Sin City Street Fight, Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest, while Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Bálor to win the Intercontinental Title.

Randy Orton bested Joe Hendry in a return-to-form victory. Logan Paul, with help from Karrion Kross and his entourage, defeated AJ Styles in a controversial finish.

The evening’s penultimate match saw Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to claim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WrestleMania 41 proved once again that WWE knows how to raise the bar with storytelling, athleticism, and jaw-dropping moments.