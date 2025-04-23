Netflix WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Wrestlemania Aftermath

The fallout from WrestleMania 41 continued on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, streaming exclusively on Netflix. The April 21 edition broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and wasted no time reshuffling alliances and title holders following the explosive two-night WrestleMania event.

This post-WrestleMania Raw featured three major matches, including two championship bouts. One of them ended with the titles changing hands just one day after they were claimed. The episode also delivered several intense segments involving top stars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton.

John Cena Attacked, Breakker Joins Heyman

The show opened with a segment featuring new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who captured his record-setting 17th world title at WrestleMania 41. But before he could bask in the spotlight, Randy Orton ambushed him with a surprise RKO, signaling a new rivalry on the horizon.

Elsewhere, Gunther attacked commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, while Jey Uso and Sami Zayn had a brief confrontation. The night ended in chaos as Bron Breakker shockingly aligned himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins by attacking both CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Tag Titles Change Hands

In the first match of the night, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and her partner Becky Lynch defended their newly won Women’s Tag Team Titles against former champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite their momentum, Valkyria and Lynch lost by pinfall, surrendering the belts just 24 hours after their win at WrestleMania 41. After the loss, Lynch attacked Valkyria, igniting a potential feud between the two.

IYO SKY Wins by Disqualification

Women’s World Champion IYO SKY faced off against NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a non-title match. The match ended abruptly when Roxanne Perez interfered, resulting in a disqualification victory for SKY. The interference hinted at a new cross-brand rivalry brewing.

Dominik Retains the Intercontinental Title

In the night’s main event, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, flanked by Finn Bálor and Carlito, defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Despite a valiant effort from the challenger, Mysterio retained his title after a clean pinfall victory.

As the dust settles from WrestleMania 41, the April 21 episode of Raw made it clear that new storylines are in motion, and the road to the next pay-per-view event will be just as unpredictable as ever.