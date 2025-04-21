Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Costao Trailer Promises a Raw Fight for Justice

When the system says “sit down” and you stand up anyway—that’s Costao for you. ZEE5 Global just dropped the trailer for this gritty thriller, and if your heart’s not racing after watching it, check your Wi-Fi connection.

Premiering on ZEE5 Global starting May 1, Costao stars the one and only Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, this movie brings all the heat, dust, and dirty politics of 1990s Goa into one sharp, action-packed ride. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and backed by Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, Costao looks like it is gearing up to be your next obsession.

A Customs Officer Who Refuses to Play Nice

In Costao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who does not just color outside the lines—he rips the whole coloring book in half. His bold tactics and defiant pursuit of justice pit him against not just the criminal empire but also the very system he is sworn to serve.

And let’s be honest, if there’s one man who can make “angry but cool” feel like an art form, it’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui. From the trailer alone, you can tell he is not just fighting smugglers—he is wrestling with betrayal, survival, and a whole corrupt machine.

Trailer Breakdown: Buckle Up

The trailer wastes no time setting the tone. Corrupt politicians, backroom deals, and smuggling rings run Goa’s underbelly. Costao’s clash with a dangerous smuggler’s family lights a fuse that leads to betrayals, brutal brawls, and a non-stop game of survival.

Alongside Siddiqui, the film also features strong performances by Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. Each character looks like a chess piece in a game where no one plays by the rules.

A Story Rooted in Reality

Producer Vinod Bhanushali shared that Costao is the kind of story that demands your attention. It is about the cost of doing the right thing in a world that profits from wrong.

Meanwhile, debut director Sejal Shah called the film “raw, intense, and full of moments that leave you questioning how far a person will go in the name of duty.” Shah’s passion for telling tough stories shines through every frame of the trailer.

And Nawazuddin? He summed it up best: “Costao’s courage in the face of unbeatable odds reflects the truth that society says it wants honesty and bravery—just not at home.”

Why You Should Add Costao to Your Watchlist

Real stakes: This is not some PG-13 action flick. It’s survival at its grittiest.

Nawazuddin on fire: If you loved him in Gangs of Wasseypur, prepare yourself. This feels even more personal and raw.

Relatable rage: In a world where standing up is dangerous, Costao reminds us why some battles are worth fighting anyway.

Whether you are into nail-biting thrillers or just here for Nawazuddin’s masterclass performance, Costao is not the movie you want to sleep on.

When and Where to Watch Costao

Mark your calendars: Costao premieres May 1 on ZEE5 Global. It is the perfect way to kick off your summer—assuming you like your summers with a little extra adrenaline.

Stream Costao and witness a man fight a whole system with nothing but his guts, grit, and a stubborn streak that would make your aunt at Thanksgiving look tame.