Best Underrated Casino Heist Movies & TV Shows to Watch

Casino Heist Movies & TV Shows That Deserve More Recognition

Just as casino games can keep you on the edge of your seat till the final result, heist movies have a way of instantly capturing your attention with their fantastic storytelling and, often, unexpected twists. If you’re a fan of playing at casinos and are acquainted with the way they work, you’re bound to enjoy watching casino heist movies and series even more than the average viewer. Some of the top casino movies, such as Casino and Heat, are well-known by the general public, but there are many underrated ones that are just as entertaining.

The Best Underrated Casino Heist Movies

Below, I’ve listed six lesser-known casino heist movies, all worth the watch.

Hard Eight (1996)

Hard Eight tells the story of Sydney, a professional gambler. Sydney teaches the tricks of his trade to a desolate young man he finds outside a coffee shop. With Sydney’s guidance, John climbs the social ladder and gets the money he needs for his mother’s funeral. Things go wrong when he falls for one of the waitresses at the casino, Clementine.

Why it’s worth watching & Casino Themes:

This movie is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who released award-winning films like There Will Be Blood and The Master . Most of this movie takes place in a casino, capturing the risk and tension involved when gambling. Explores how you might not always be lucky even when you think you’ve mastered the game.

Croupier (1998)

With a 95% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Croupier is a noir movie that tells the story of Jack Manfred, an unsuccessful writer trying to make ends meet. He agrees to a job as a croupier at a casino to earn money. The job slowly consumes his life, and he soon becomes involved in a high-stakes robbery.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

It captures the allure of the casino world and the potential danger of high-stake gambling . It is a rare look into the life of a casino croupier , which is a subject not many films have explored.

Owning Mahowny (2003)

Based on a true story, Owning Mahowny follows the life of Mahowny, a bank employee from Toronto with a serious gambling addiction. After being promoted to handle big accounts in his bank firm, he finds himself diving deeper into his addictions.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

Another movie from the master Paul Thomas Anderson. It is a fantastic study of a man experiencing a debilitating gambling addiction . Highlights the glitz and glamour of land-based casinos and the pitfalls that come when these games are taken too far.

The Good Thief (2002)

This is a 2002 crime thriller film about a retired ex-thief Bob Montagne. Tasked with completing one last job, Bob gatherers a team of experts to complete a high-risk robbery, but things get complicated as the plan unravels.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

It is a compelling story that involves a casino robbery and the meticulous planning involved in carrying it out. It deals with themes of addictions, particularly drug and gaming addictions .

A stylized remake of Jean-Pierre Melville’s Bob Le Flambeur.

$ (Dollars) (1971)

Beatty, a bank security consultant, teams up with a prostitute, Dawn Divine, to steal money from criminals by breaking into a bank vault. Based in Hamburg, this film is directed by Richard Brookes and features the music of the legendary Quincy Jones.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

Entertaining, fast-paced, and keeps you hooked until the last second. A more experimental approach to a heist movie . Unlike the other films, this film doesn’t take place in a casino but is centred around the dangers of making risky choices.

The Hot Rock (1972)

The Hot Rock is a comedy-drama directed by Peter Yates and based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel of the same title. The ‘hot rock’ refers to the expensive diamond at the Brooklyn Museum. Just as the main character, Dortmunder,,is released from prison, he is approached by his brother-in-law, Andy Kelp, for another job that involves stealing this diamond that’s of special significance to Kelp’s African heritage.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

A great example of a caper movie ; a subgenre of crime fiction. It’s a more light-hearted movie with unexpected twists that make for an entertaining watch.



Lesser-Known Casino Heist TV Series Worth Watching



Apart from films, there are also many lesser-known but great TV series that focus on casino-related heists, scams, and other gambling-related crimes. Some of my favourite ones include the ones below:

Sneaky Pete (2015-2019)

A crime drama about a gangster, Marius Josipović, who steals the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete Murphy. Unexpectedly, being a part of Pete’s family pulls him into a world that’s even more dangerous than the one he was in before he entered prison.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

Created by Bryan Cranston, who plays Walter White in the hit series Breaking Bad.

Looks at the dangers involved when playing with other people’s money .

Breaking Vegas (2004-2006)

Breaking Vegas is a documentary series aired on the History Channel in 2004. It offers a fascinating look into people’s strategies when playing table games and an in-depth look at how different gamblers have tried to cheat and win money from casinos, using tactics such as past posting and card making.

Why it is worth watching & Casino Themes:

A look into the clever and meticulously planned tactics and strategies people have employed to win money at casinos. Shows how winning is sometimes not always about luck

Luck (2011-2012)

Aired on HBO and directed by Micheal Mann, Luck is a drama series centred around the business of horse racing. The main character, Bernstein, having been involved with many gambling enterprises, just got out of prison and wants to avenge the people who put him there. Due to animal safety concerns, the series was cancelled in 2012; however, it remains popular among many heist movie and horse betting lovers.

The director, David Milch, was passionate about horse racing and aimed to portray the industry accurately .

Features fantastic performances by its actors, most notably Dustin Hoffman.

What Makes Casino Heist Stories So Exciting?

Casino heist stories have captured the attention of many writers and filmmakers over the years. A big part of their appeal lies in the tension these stories create; depending on the decisions taken, these characters’ lives can change instantly. Casinos in these films are used as metaphors to explore the risks we take in life and how they can turn out good or bad depending on luck and faith.

