High-Stake Movies Based on True Events

It’s not uncommon for the film industry to create movies based on reality. Some of the best storylines come from stories that you might not believe were true. From criminal activity to amazing love stories, there is truth in many popular movies that can lead to amazing adventures on the big screen.

One genre of filmmaking that seems to contain more truth than fiction is the one that focuses on the gambling world. From the criminal underbelly of the mafia to the exciting casino floors and blackjack tables, the element of casino games is seen in many popular movies. But which stories are true? You may be surprised that some of your favorite gambling-themed movies are based on true events.

Molly’s Game

One of the more recent movies based on real-life gambling is Molly’s Game. For decades, gambling was considered a male activity, and females stayed quiet in the background as eye candy. But not Molly Bloom. She managed to make a career in the gambling world after dashing her dreams of being a professional skier due to an injury.

Bloom started running an underground casino for the wealthy in Los Angeles with a full list of celebrity clients. She was so successful that the illegal poker games became well known, resulting in her being in hot water with the government. Molly’s Game movie tells the story of her rise and fall in the poker world.

Casino

One of the more well-known casino-based movies is Casino, a film directed by Martin Scorsese that was released in 1995. The movie is based on a casino manager named Sam “Ace” Rothstein. In real life, Sam is Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal. He was a real person, and many of the dramatic events in the film are based on true stories.

Lefty was running a casino in Las Vegas after being sent there by the Chicago Mafia. He had a successful career in the casino industry, but illegal activity seemed to always get in the way. The problems started to pile up, and Lefty had to bet it all on to remain successful.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story

Professional gamblers are quite amazing if you consider the skill and willpower they must have when taking on the casino or fellow players at the card table. In The Stu Ungar Story, we follow a professional poker and blackjack player who is often regarded as one of the best of all time.

Ungar is a risk-taker and enters the gambling world at a very young age. He is a genius at card counting and eventually became the youngest person to ever win the World Series of Poker. Over time, Ungar became a gambling addict, and his compulsive behavior had a negative effect on his relationships.

The Reality of Gambling

Gambling movies are a thrilling part of the film industry due to the excitement of gameplay and the authenticity of the players. It’s interesting to see the real stories behind such popular films and dig deeper into the hidden threats that industry may face.

These are just a few of the real stories behind popular gambling movies. Consider your favorite gaming movies and do a little research because you may find they also are based somewhat on real events!