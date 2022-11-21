Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Damien Chazelle, Bring “Babylon” to NYC

Paula Schwartz
Babylon

Brad Pitt turned up at the AMC Lincoln Square last week to promote his new film, “Babylon,” a 188-minute epic written and directed by Damien Chazelle set in 1920s Hollywood. To say the excitement level to see the megastar was at a fever pitch would be an understatement. 

Seemingly unaware of the fuss, Pitt was nonchalant and seemed in good spirits at the Q&As following both screenings, where he was joined by co-star Margot Robbie and Chazelle, along with ensemble cast members Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

I’m not sure if audience members knew of the three-hour-plus running time of “Babylon,” but you can bet no one left before the Q&As ended.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: [GUEST] attends a New York Special Screening and Q&A in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at the AMC Lincoln Square on November 16, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images FOR PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
“Babylon” is scheduled for a December 25 limited release, delayed by a year because of the pandemic. Paramount asked that no reviews appear before the opening, so I will say only that the film is a shocker. 

La La Land” does not prepare you for “Babylon,” except for the evocative musical soundtrack. And both films celebrate the magic and fascination of movies, but otherwise are polar opposites in tone. While “La La,” about Hollywood dreamers in love, is a tribute to 1940s musicals, ”Babylon” is an excavation of the seamy side of filmmaking in the silent pre-Code Hollywood era.

Movies were made in open fields, not sound stages. Silent films were a level well below vaudeville.  Homeless people were pulled off the street to play extras in chaotic 700-men battle scenes where they would sometimes get speared for real. Who cared? Parties held in Hollywood mansions were an endless round of cocaine-fueled bacchanals. Overdoses were commonplace and bodies were quietly carted off. No one said a word. It was a time and place of unbridled excess and decadence.

“Babylon” charts the rise and fall of Jack Conrad (Pitt) and Nellie LaRoy (Robbie). Both characters are born poor but dream big and attain stardom. After they attain stardom they find success slipping away as the silent era turns to sound. The film is crammed with period images. There’s so much going on it can be sensory overload. Elephant feces, drug-and-sex-fueled parties with naked people copulating everywhere. Not to mention Robbie’s character who projectile vomits on a rich snob in a tux, is a standout. 

Robbie’s character is based on real-life “It Girl” actor Clara Bow, who had a thick New Jersey accent. Clara Blow was never taken seriously in Hollywood even after making some 80 movies in less than a decade. Her career wouldn’t have survived when movies became talkies but she burned out anyway and at age 28 wisely abandoned Hollywood for motherhood. Another fate awaits Nellie. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt attend a New York Special Screening and Q&A in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at the AMC Lincoln Square on November 16, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images FOR PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

During the Q&A, Robbie said of her character, “I always forget that everyone’s only going to see what’s on screen, but I feel like I know her so completely that I, in my head, can justify anything she would ever do and say.” Her scenes are the wildest and Robbie admitted as much as she loved her character keeping up the feverish pitch was “exhausting.”By the way, she can really dance!

Pitt conceded that before making the film he didn’t know much about the era.

“Beyond Buster Keaton or Charlie Chaplin, I kind of dismissed it. And it was a lot of conversations with Damien, just describing to us now about the era. About the Wild West of it all. Certainly about Jack,  coming from low means and wanting to prove himself.… He was chasing that respect” until the end.

Pitt described playing Jack Conrad as “a  full-circle emotional balancing act” because even when his character “is at the top and he’s the king of Hollywood and seems like nothing could go wrong and he’s talking about progress, we see something there. We’re wondering if he’s going to get there as well.” 

Pitt added, “First of all, he’s weirdly old. It’s really weird.”

At any mention of age, Jean Smart cackled. She is 71 and gorgeous. 

She plays a powerful gossip columnist, gimlet-eyed but as obsessed and fascinated by Hollywood as the other main characters. 

“I didn’t realize how many uninhibited extras there were in Hollywood,” she quipped about the drug-and-alcohol fueled party scenes where nude extras simulate sex all too realistically. 

Smart’s character is in one of these scenes, as an observer.

 “I learned never to look down or back up,” she cracked.

The Q&A ended with Robbie marveling about “Babylon,” that for $15 bucks” you get that much movie. 

“It’s insane! This movie is insane and the sheer dedication of it is so thrilling! And I don’t know if I’ll ever get to be a part of a movie like this again in my life. I don’t know if I’ll ever be on a set where there’s 700 extras. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to be in a movie where we do the craziest things. Yeah, I mean it just, it really took an absolute genius like Damien who had the drive to push it to happen and everyone here, of course. But it’s, I mean, it’s Babylon.”

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad in Babylon from Paramount Pictures.
Comment with Facebook

About Paula Schwartz

Paula Schwartz is a veteran journalist who worked at the New York Times for three decades. For five years she was the Baguette for the New York Times movie awards blog Carpetbaggers. Before that she worked on the New York Times night life column, Boldface, where she covered the celebrity beat. She endured a poke in the ribs by Elijah Wood's publicist, was ejected from a party by Michael Douglas's flack after he didn't appreciate what she wrote, and endured numerous other indignities to get a story. More happily she interviewed major actors and directors - all of whom were good company and cooperative including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Plummer, Dustin Hoffman and the hammy pooch "Uggie" from "The Artist." Her idea of heaven is watching at least three movies in a row with an appreciative audience that's not texting. Her work has appeared in Moviemaker, New York Times, showbiz411 and reelifewithjane.com.

View all posts by Paula Schwartz

You may like these posts