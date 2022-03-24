Top 6 Gambling-Based Movies of All Time

Movies come in different genres, and the plot is what attracts us before we start enjoying the entertainment and storyline. Growing up, we’ve seen many movies based on real-life events, while some are fictionally created from imagination and inspiration. If you are a movie-head and you love placing a bet or two, there are a few movies we would like to recommend.

These movies are based on gambling stories centered around casinos, NASCAR betting, sports picks, horse racing, etc. Some have live gambling scenes, while others are heavily based on various gambling activities. Are you interested? Then, follow us as we uncover the top six gambling-based movies of all time.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story (2003)

All poker lovers and enthusiasts know the story of Stu Ungar, the first-ever player to win three WSOP Main Event tournaments in Poker World Series history. However, he, unfortunately, lost most of his wins on horse racing, embodying the real-life and hardened gambler.

The movie is based on the fascinating story of the high roller, Stu Ungar, portrayed by Micheal Imperioli and directed by A. W. Vidmer, who featured all parts of the player’s life. It all starts from his journey to being world-famous down till he lost everything. The movie is dramatic and everything you want in a cinematic experience.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid is a classic gambling movie that walks us through the life and exploits of the Kid, who Steve McQueen portrayed. The movie takes us through how he tries to navigate the gambling world during the Great Depression, and to achieve his goals; he has to outdo the best poker player of that era, Lancey.

The movie has all you will want from a classic poker film, from the underhand moves to women, betrayal, guns, and action, keeping the adrenaline pumping throughout. It is a fast-paced movie thriller that uncovers the gambling world layer-by-layer.

Rounders (1998)

Finding a gambling movie with plenty of humor and inspirational drama is not easy. But Rounders gives you a piece of it all, with its star-studded cast, drama-filled script, and more. Rounders is based on the story of Mike McDermott, who has to beat a Russian gambling baron in high-stakes poker, even though his girlfriend pressures him to call it quits.

However, he needs to pay his college fees, and he can do that with his poker wins. As a result, it is not easy to quit after all. The showdown was epic, and we witnessed table banter and bluffing strategies in this drama-filled movie.

The Hangover (2009)

Although the movie is not centered around gambling, it has several gambling scenes. So, if you want a more lighthearted movie with epic scenes, you should check out the Hangover. It is a star-studded comedy that somewhat plays on the popular gamblers’ saying – “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

The movie is all that you can expect from a wedding-based comedy film. And it was so much so popular that we got to enjoy Hangover II and Hangover III. We might just get to see Hangover IV; who knows.

Casino Royale (2006)

James Bond, 007 is one of the biggest and best movie franchises of all time. And our list won’t be complete without one of the best cinematic titles of our time; Casino Royale. Daniel Craig takes on the role of James Bond/007 in this film as he tries to defeat a popular terrorist organization financier, Le Chiffre. If you love James Bond and Casinos, this is a perfect movie to watch.

Casino (1995)

This star-studded movie Casino is based on Nicholas Pileggi’s great nonfiction Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas. It depicts the gambling’s two faces in Las Vegas, including the glitz and glamour on the surface and the cruel and brutal dealings of casinos in the background.

Final Note

You can’t go wrong with any of these movies, and impressively, you can learn one or two playing strategies from them to improve your betting. Pick any, watch them, get entertained, and learn more about gambling from cinematic geniuses.