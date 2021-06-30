Top 5 Casino Movies to Watch on Netflix

Casinos have been one of the most inspiring themes in the movie industry. That is not surprising since it is packed with intrigue, excitement, and glamour. Naturally, casinos have been one of the most beloved settings for directors and a crucial element in some of the best movies of all time.

Nowadays, you can convert your home into a cinema thanks to different streaming services. Of course, the most popular of all is Netflix, and you can enjoy tons of films from the comfort of your home. Since you could find numerous casino-themed movies offered on Netflix, we wanted to highlight the cream of the crop. So, let’s jump to the top five titles, so you can head straight to your Netflix subscription and start watching these!

James Bond: Casino Royale

We start this list with a movie that is considered one of the best in the James Bond modern era. Casino Royale was released in 2006, and in this chapter, you can see the most pleasing casino scene in movie history. In the game of poker, James Bond faces Le Chiffre at a casino in Montenegro. He must prevent villainous Le Chiffre from winning, who is a banker to the world's terrorists. Will James Bond win his most important game, and will he and his partner remain safe? Check out the movie.

Casino

This one is definitely among the finest casino movies ever. It was premiered in the mid-’90s (1995), with Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci starring. The storyline is based around two mobsters from New York City trying to make their mark in Las Vegas. With legendary Martin Scorsese as a director, you can expect a colorful, wild, and bloody film, which you shouldn’t miss watching on Netflix.

Ocean’s Eleven

A cast full of start actors, a tight script, and fancy costumes makes Ocean’s Eleven a must-see casino movie on Netflix. A group of heist experts is trying to perform a robbery of one of the most famous world’s casinos. The film is full of entertainment and adrenaline, and with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Robbers as main characters, it’s one of the most popular casino-themed movies.

Croupier

If you want to feel how it is like on the other side of the casino table, you should watch Croupier. It presents the other side of gambling, which is not too bright, through the eyes of the professional dealer. The film rather focuses on small card rooms in London and not on the Las Vegas glamour. In the Croupier movie, you will be able to see a rough side of the gambling world that is far from the lights of luxury casinos.

21

“21” is a drama with an excellent student, Ben Campbell, as the main character. He needs money for his tuition fees, and with the help of his professor and fellow students, he tries to hit big in the blackjack game thanks to his math skills. However, it becomes tricky after his path crosses with the casino’s security. 21 is based on a true story, so it is definitely a must-watch casino-themed movie.