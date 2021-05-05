The various types of broadband connections

Broadband refers to the fast and speedy internet access that is faster compared to the old dial-up access. There are several broadband technologies available in the market, and people choose them depending on their budget and needs. It is important to compare broadband deals for the appropriate selection of the options at hand. Types of broadband connections include;

Satellite

Fiber

DSL (digital subscriber line)

Broadband over powerlines

Wireless

Cable modem

Several factors are considered before one settle on one option. Some of the factors considered are a persons’ geographical location that could be rural or urban areas, the packages offered by the service provider including other services, reliability, latency, availability, and the associated cost.

Broadband over powerline

It is the broadband that distributes network connections over the existent low and medium electric power voltage. The provided speeds are comparable to a cable modem and DSL speeds. Their connectivity can be done in different homes through the utilization of the electrical connections and outlets that are already in place. It is available only in limited areas because it is emerging. It has a high potential as the power lines are found in most areas hence reducing the need to have new broadband facilities built for all the customers.

Cable modem

The types of service help the cable operators offer broadband while using a similar coaxial cable that has a perfect delivery of pictures and sound to ones’ television set. A majority of the cable modems consist of external devices having dual connections, and they are;

Connection to the cable wall outlet

Connection to the computer

The connections offer transmission speeds from 1.5 Mbps and more.

By simply turning on ones’ computer, a subscriber can have full access to their cable modem services without having to dial an ISP, and one can watch their television set using the cable. The type of modem, traffic load, and cable network a subscriber has determined the transmission speed. The received speeds are easily comparable to a digital subscriber line.

Fiber

The fiber-optic technology works by converting electrical signals that carry data to light and sends the received light via transparent glass fibers approximately a human hair diameter. The data transmission speed by fiber exceeds the current digital subscriber line or the speed of cable modems by differences of Mbps ranging from tens to hundreds.

Several factors determine the speed of the connection that a subscriber experiences. Some of the factors are;

The proximity of the service providers’ fiber to the subscribers’ computer

Configurations of the service by the service provider inclusive of the bandwidth amounts used.

The fiber service provider chosen can simultaneously provide voice and video services inclusive of the videos on demand.

Providers of different telecommunications provide fiber broadband in limited geographical locations, and they announce different expansion plans for their fiber networks. They offer video services, bundled voice, and great internet access.

Technology variations are used to provide fiber services to the subscribers’ location, and it could be a residential area or business premises.

Wireless

Wireless broadband uses a radio link to connect a home or a business to the preferred internet selection between the subscriber’s geographical location and the specific service provider premises. The other distinctive characteristic of wireless connection is that it can be fixed or mobile.

Wireless technologies that require longer-ranged directional materials usually provide broadband internet services to rural locations and major cities and areas with a sparse population where cable modem and DSL services would attract a lot of costs for provision installations. The offered speeds are usually comparable to cable modem and DSL, and for the provision of its services, an antenna externally connected is required.

The broadband wireless services are usually provided over fixed networks; hence, customers can access their internet from a fixed point while stationary and requires a direct line-of-sight between the receiver and the wireless transmitter. The services have been effectively offered by devices that are not licensed and licensed spectrum.

The wireless local area networks offer wireless broadband access over short distances. They are used when covering the last mile of the broadband connection to the selected area, a building, or specified environment. Almost all Wi-Fi networks actively use unlicensed devices and are redesigned for the privatized access in homes, businesses, and public internet access.

Mobile broadband wireless services are becoming easily available for mobile service providers, among others. The service types are perfect for highly mobile customers and often require a special PC card that contains a built-in antenna that easily plugs into the subscriber’s laptop. They offer lower connectivity speeds ranging between hundreds of Kbps.

DSL (digital subscriber line)

DSL is a technology that uses wireline transmissions for data transmissions in a fast manner using copper lines that were traditionally installed in different businesses and residential facilities. The digital subscriber line-based broadline offers high speeds of data transmissions ranging from hundreds of Kbps to millions of Mbps. The location of a person from the DSL switching station determines the availability and the speed of the received internet connection. The closer home or a business is to the switching station, the faster and reliable one receives and vice versa.

DSL transmission technologies have various types, including:

Symmetrical digital subscriber line (SDSL)- mostly used by businesses for different services like video conferencing that require a lot of bandwidth for both upstream and downstream

mostly used by businesses for different services like video conferencing that require a lot of bandwidth for both upstream and downstream (ADSL)- mostly preferred by the residential customers like web surfers who have huge receivership of data but send out limited data. It offers a speedy and faster downstream direction than upstream direction. People who use ADSL enjoy faster downstream of intended data using a similar line used to offer voice services without affecting regular phone calls on the line.

digital subscriber line has faster forms availed for businesses, and they are:

(VDSL)- very high data rate digital subscriber line

(HDSL)- high data rate digital subscriber line

Satellite

It is a type of broadband wireless internet connection useful for serving sparsely populated and remote geographical locations. The satellite speeds upstream and downstream depend on factors like the selected service provider, chosen service package, the subscriber’s line of sight to the orbiting satellite, and the prevailing weather. The typical downloading speed a consumer can enjoy at any point is 500Kbps and uploading speed is about 80Kbps. The speeds are slower than DSL and cable modem, but they are usually ten times faster than the old dial-up. Access to internet services is highly disrupted when there are extreme weather events.

In conclusion, choosing the right broadband is important to ask the people within one’s location on the right selection to make.