10 Books That Will Help You Become a Better Writer

Reading helps to promote your writing skills to a new level. You learn new sentence structures, improve your vocabulary, and enhance your grammar and spelling skills. Whatever book you read, including fiction and novels, will positively affect your writing abilities.

Regardless if a book is authored by one of the professional paper writing service, journalists, linguists, or novelists, it will be beneficial. Literature aims to improve your writing skills by sharing some in-field professional knowledge and tricks.

The books from the list below are meant to help readers understand the importance of style and form for a writer. They have examples of the most common mistakes and strategies on how to make things better.

Here is our list of the most recommended books for aspiring writers. If you are interested in improving your skills, this is a must-read for you.

On Writing Well: The Classic Guide to Writing Nonfiction, William Zinsser

The authorship of the book belongs to one of the most recognized writing instructors at Yale. Even though it dates back to the 1980s, the tips William Zinsser packed in the book are still helpful in improving writing skills.

This book is one of the most recommended for newbies in writing. The professor explains the most important things to emerging writers in a simple language, helping them learn the craft. Also, he included several practical lessons in the book so that everybody can feel as if they study writing at Yale.

Writing with Power: Techniques for Mastering the Writing Process, Peter Elbow

The book offers several tips on how to improve your writing in a simple and easy way. The techniques discussed below remain relevant for over 30 years.

One of the most interesting of them explains the power of freewriting. It requires you to write without stopping for a certain amount of time. The results of such practice are surprisingly good. They indeed help new writers boost their inspiration levels and gain new heights.

Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, Renni Browne and Dave King

You may not be a fiction writer, but this book is still a must for you. It helps to learn how to proofread and edit your pieces of writing without any trouble. The book indeed makes readers better writers by simply teaching them to edit their own papers.

Be attentive when you read this masterpiece. Every chapter and every page has something valuable for you to learn. If you try to apply the new knowledge in practice immediately, the outcomes will be even more noticeable.

Zen in the Art of Writing, Ray Bradbury

One of the greatest writers of recent times has managed to put his creativity and inspiration into a little book of essays on writing tricks. It is so well-written that it makes readers go through it over and over again.

Since the book is split into separate essays, you can easily navigate through it, read what you need or want, and pick up something new. Lots of these essays are short stories from Ray Bradbury’s real life. You can’t miss it.

On Writing, Stephen King

Stephen King is a well-known master of the word. His books are always awaited by a multimillion army of fans throughout the world. Apart from creepy stories, he also authored the book telling how writing has changed his life and what troubles he’d gone through before success found him.

The book is really good. It is included in every list of books for writers because it is definitely worthy of your time. If you are only to buy one book, this one is the one. It is not only a memoir but also a source of valuable writing strategies.

Ernest Hemingway On Writing, edited by Larry W. Phillips

There was no book on writing authored by Ernest Hemingway. However, he did share some insights on his craft in commissioned articles. Larry W. Phillips collected those articles and processed them while creating a collection of Hemingway’s thoughts and tricks on writing.

The book is indeed useful for aspiring writers. It includes several practical and inspiring tips on the craft that might be useful for both students and professional writers. The very idea that the advice comes from one of the greatest writers in history is also inspiring.

Several Short Sentences About Writing, Verlyn Klinkenborg

Verlyn Klinkenborg is another instructor from Yale who authored the book that helps young writers do better. This book is dedicated entirely to smashing some old-rooted stereotypes about writing.

For example, the author explains why simplicity and readiness make the text great. He also lists other misconceptions one by one and tells why they are not only wrong but even harmful for the craft. The book is great for those who are keen on writing and want to know more.

The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity, Julia Cameron

Julia Cameron is a creativity coach who’s collected her thoughts on writing inspiration and creativity. She calls the techniques a ‘morning pages.’ It looks like a stream of consciousness writing exercise that helps you write regardless of any blocks you may have.

The book is very helpful for writers who find it hard to make their thoughts flow. It helps them uncover their true selves by being honest with themselves and opening their soul.

The Art of Nonfiction, Ayn Rand

The book consists of valuable lessons that the author learned throughout her writing career. She is known for her bestselling novels and nonfiction titles.

These lessons and insights were only shared privately with small groups of students. It was later that Ayn Rand decided to accumulate this knowledge into a book and make it available to people worldwide. You can now take a front seat in these discussions and learn from her years of expertise.

The Writer’s Journey, Christopher Vogler

The book is amazing for newbies and very insightful for writing pros as well. It tells about story structure in a simple way, improving your creative writing along the way.

The author did an amazing job developing this step-by-step guide to impeccable writing, adding lots of examples and exercises along the way. Moreover, the story is so effective that it grabs your attention and never releases it till the end of the book.