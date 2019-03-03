This Prediction Explains Why Captain Marvel Can Beat Thanos

Captain Marvel is right around the corner from hitting theaters. With that said, I want to share with you all my top 5 Captain Marvel predictions. Some of these predictions are pretty easy, but they do get more bold as the video progresses. As a matter of fact, one of these Captain Marvel predictions, I believe, can explain why Captain Marvel will be able to defeat Thanos in Avengers Endgame. Which one of these predictions did you like the most? Let me know in the comments below if you have any other thoughts or predictions for Captain Marvel.
Captain Marvel Top 5 Predictions
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Writers: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Stars: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, and more
Captain Marvel is in theaters March 8th, 2019. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!