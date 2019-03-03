This Prediction Explains Why Captain Marvel Can Beat Thanos

Captain Marvel is right around the corner from hitting theaters. With that said, I want to share with you all my top 5 Captain Marvel predictions. Some of these predictions are pretty easy, but they do get more bold as the video progresses. As a matter of fact, one of these Captain Marvel predictions, I believe, can explain why Captain Marvel will be able to defeat Thanos in Avengers Endgame. Which one of these predictions did you like the most? Let me know in the comments below if you have any other thoughts or predictions for Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel Top 5 Predictions