Marvel Theory: Thanos Is Being Controlled By The Infinity Stones

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

After watching Avengers Infinity War, it’s no secret that Thanos is a pretty serious villain. However, what if I told you that Thanos may not be completely to blame for all of his villainous acts? What if I told you that Thanos was just a pawn in a larger cosmic game? Find out how the Infinity Stones are using and controlling Thanos in Avengers Endgame, and who’s really behind this larger cosmic game. Don’t assume this theory will go where you think it will.

The Infinity Stones Are Controlling Thanos

Genre:  Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Stars: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th, 2019.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts