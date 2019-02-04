Here’s Your Avengers Endgame Super Bowl Trailer Breakdown

The Avengers Endgame Super Bowl trailer released during the game. Thankfully to many people’s delight, the trailer didn’t give too much away in terms of the details of the film. It also did not reveal too much additional coverage. There are a couple of scenes that people have speculated about in terms of what could or could not be fake. The Russo Brothers are known for duping fans with fake trailer footage so it’s anyone’s guess as to how authentic this trailer will be to the film itself. Either way, that doesn’t discount the level of excitement coming from fans who have seen the trailer. Below, you can check out the teaser/trailer for yourself, and you can also view the reaction/breakdown video that follows. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer and if there were any interesting details that weren’t covered in the breakdown video.

Avengers Endgame Super Bowl Trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Avengers Endgame Super Bowl Trailer Reaction And Breakdown