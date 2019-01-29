Who are the SECRET Children of Thanos

Did you know that, in the comics, that there are more Children of Thanos unseen to the MCU. Yes, it’s true that the scene stealing ensemble from Avengers Infinity War actually has additional members. I feel like there’s potential for these characters to appear in future films so I decided to put together a little clip just giving a run down on who they are and their capabilities:

Fairly informative video, if I do say so myself. If you want to learn more about the members of The Black Order that appeared in Infinity War you can check out our other video on giving their background as well:

Hope this information is helpful. Feel free to leave some feedback below or on YouTube.