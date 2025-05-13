TV Chat
May 13, 2025
WWE Raw Results: Full Winners List from May 12 on Netflix

The May 12, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and kicked off with a solemn tribute to wrestling legend Terrance “Sabu” Brunk, who passed away on May 11. With Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary, the night delivered a blend of surprises, showdowns, and rising tensions ahead of WWE Backlash.

From CM Punk and Seth Rollins escalating their rivalry to new talent asserting dominance in the ring, this week’s Raw raised the stakes across the board. Here’s a full breakdown of the night’s matches, winners, and major moments.

Penta vs. Chad Gable

In the opening match of the night, Penta squared off against Chad Gable in a high-energy encounter. Both superstars showcased technical excellence and crowd-pleasing offense, but it was Penta who walked away with the win via pinfall, continuing his impressive streak on Raw.

American Made vs. The War Raiders

Tag team action followed as Julius and Brutus Creed—better known as American Made—went toe-to-toe with Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders. Despite the Raiders’ experience and brute force, American Made fought back with precision and teamwork, ultimately scoring a victory by pinfall.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

In one of the night’s most anticipated matchups, AJ Styles battled Finn Bálor while other members of The Judgment Day watched from ringside. Styles managed to overcome both Bálor and the looming threat of interference, earning a hard-fought win by pinfall.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia

The main event featured WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY teaming up with Rhea Ripley to take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia. The younger duo showed flashes of brilliance, but SKY and Ripley proved too powerful and cohesive. The champions claimed victory via pinfall, further solidifying their dominance on Raw.

Where to Watch WWE Raw

Catch new episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw every Monday night at 7 p.m. CST, streaming live on Netflix. For tickets and venue info, visit the Target Center. Stay updated on all match announcements and official news at WWE.com.

