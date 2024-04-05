The 90s X-Men Are Back for More! X-Men ’97 Renewed for Season 3!

X-Men fans, rejoice! The radical 90s X-Men are clawing their way back to our screens for at least two more seasons! That’s right, Marvel Studios just greenlit Season 3 of “X-Men ’97,” the animated sequel series that’s bringing back all the nostalgia (and maybe a few shoulder pads). “X-Men ’97” picks up where the original 90s cartoon left off, but that doesn’t mean they’re stuck in the past. Series producer Brad Winderbaum promises the show will stay true to its classic roots while exploring fresh storylines inspired by the comics: think Chris Claremont’s iconic X-Men run in the late 70s and early 90s, and maybe even a sprinkle of Grant Morrison’s mind-bending tales.

More X-Men Means More Cable, More Storm, and More!

Season 2 is already in the works, and with a third season on the horizon, there’s plenty of mutant mayhem to come. The first season tackled Cable’s mysterious origins, and with Storm and Forge’s romance hinted at in the finale, we might see that blossom in future episodes… just like it did in the comics!

Winderbaum says keeping the show grounded in the 90s allows for a unique storytelling experience. It’s not like “What If…?” where everything’s connected to the wider MCU. Instead, “X-Men ’97” gets to carve its own path, delivering a wild ride full of fan-favorite characters, classic animation, and all the action you crave.

X-Men ’97: Streaming Now on Disney+

So, dust off your old Cerebro helmet (or maybe just grab your phone), because “X-Men ’97” is streaming now on Disney+. Whether you’re a longtime X-fan or just looking for a dose of 90s nostalgia, this animated series is a must-watch!

The original X-Men cartoon, which ran from 1992 to 1997, was a pop culture phenomenon. It introduced a whole generation of kids to Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, and the rest of the X-Men. The show was praised for its action, humor, and surprisingly complex storylines that tackled themes of prejudice and discrimination.

(Source: ComicBook.com)