All About Filmmaking

Making a movie is incredibly long and difficult work. Because of these thoughts, many people with good ideas and stories are hesitant to go beyond thinking everything in their head. However, there are those among them who one-day cease to be afraid of such difficulties. They take a step into the unknown and realize that making a film at home is not as difficult as they always thought. Today we will tell you about it.

So, let’s move on to the components of creating a film.

Idea

You need to decide what message you want to convey to the audience, and then decide on the direction of your film. Comedy, drama, horror, documentary films have their own characteristics, which should be considered throughout the entire production of the film, including editing. When you have decided everything and worked out the idea and genre, proceed to the creation of the script. Do not skip this step even if you have to edit a movie from already shot material. Review the fragments and try to arrange them so that you get a full story.

Let’s break down the movie into parts:

tell the backstory in the exposition. You can show the process of getting to know the characters or their past.

as a tie, you should choose an event that spoils or improves everything. The heroes suddenly found out about some terrible secret or a murder occurs (if you decide to shoot horror, drama, detective).

at the climax, emphasize the hopelessness of the situation. Is there anything relevant in the footage? Add footage. Watches, iconic items will do.

in the denouement, add a scene with a solution to the problem.

in the final part it is worth summing up.

Shooting

On your set, you have to consider everything: sets that are suitable for different scenes and for your genre and story, versatility, do not forget to take into account the time allotted for each angle, and stability, which means having a tripod for cameras and good operators to enjoy the footage material.

Film editing

In order for the film to turn out to be of high quality, the material must be polished in a video editor. You can try to create a movie online, but this is not very convenient: you usually cannot save the intermediate result there. To work on a video, it is better to choose a full-fledged software for a PC.

Motivation

Don’t forget that all great directors started out small. First, you shoot mini-movies at home, some scenes or short stories, and then, as a result of hard work, you will become a sought-after director whose films are watched by millions. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and your abilities.