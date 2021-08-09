Chicago: FREE GUY Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see FREE GUY starring Ryan Reynold? Would you like to see it early and free? Grab your passes to this free advance screening of FREE GUY! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!



How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

7:00 PM

About Free Guy:

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, “Free Guy” is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy Trailer: