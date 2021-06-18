Here’s How You Can See FEAR STREET On Netflix Early and Free!

Would you like to see the brand new Netflix trilogy, FEAR STREET, early and free? Enter for the chance to win a “Fear Pass” to the virtual advance screenings of FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 on June 28, PART 2: 1978 on July 8 and PART 3: 1666 on July 14. With the “Fear Pass” you will automatically receive a screening link the day of the screening. Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 10am CST on Wednesday, June 23. Winners only will be notified by e-mail. Good luck to all that enter!

How To Enter:

About Fear Street:

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 (July 2)

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 (July 9)

Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 (July 16)

The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

Fear Street Trailer: