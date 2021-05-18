A Quiet Place Part II – Chicago Advance Screening

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe? Would you like to see it early and free? Well Paramount Pictures is inviting you to a free advance screening of A Quiet Place Part II! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL
Monday, May 24, 2021
7:00pm

About A Quiet Place Part II:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II Trailer:

Director: John Krasinski
Writers: John Krasinski
Stars: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou

A Quiet Place Part II is now in theaters May 28, 2021. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts