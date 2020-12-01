Here’s Your Chance To See INFIDEL For Free!

Would you like to see Jim Caviezel’s latest movie, INFIDEL, for free and in the comfort of your own home? Enter now for your chance to win a digital copy of INFIDEL! Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 5pm CST on Monday, December 7th, 2020. One entry per person.

HOW TO ENTER:

CLICK HERE TO ENTER The INFIDEL Digital Code GIVEAWAY

About INFIDEL :

A contemporary Middle East thriller starring Jim Caviezel as an American kidnapped while attending a conference in Cairo, who ends up in prison in Iran on spying charges. His wife goes to Iran, determined to get him out.

INFIDEL Trailer:

 

Director: Cyrus Nowrasteh
Writer: Cyrus Nowrasteh
Stars: Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan
INFIDEL is available to rent today and in stores Dec. 15, 2020. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

