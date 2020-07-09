Halloween Kills: teaser trailer and new release date

Another day another movie delay. This time the latest film to see an adjustment to its release date is Halloween Kills. John Carpenter released the news on his twitter page the other day with a teaser trailer making its debut too:

This is one that caught my attention last fall and I’d been curious about this film. This now makes me wonder what this year will end up being like for cinematic releases.

With Halloween Kills now releasing in 2021 we have another film that will prove 2021 to be the year of redemption for cinematic releases. We still have a few that are on the calendar for release in August and September but something tells me that things can change.