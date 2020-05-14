“Body Cam”: Mary J. can Portray as Good as She Wants

Iconic singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige throws down the anchor in the new supernatural crime drama “Body Cam”. Blige’s soulful characterization of a conflicted cop captures front and center in this dark and moody chronicle of police corruption and devastating loss.

A couple of observations.

While moments of suspense-building are certainly critical to this story, Director Malik Vitthal gives us several stretches here better served had they been tightened up, less yielding more.

Also this film appears to take place in the greater New Orleans area, which has at least a cursory reputation for the purported practice of Voodoo magic. However, it is never made entirely clear that this enigmatic spiritual force is behind a savage series of vengeful attacks.

“Body Cam” is available now on digital platforms including Apple TV, Vudu (what a coincidence) and Amazon Prime Video.