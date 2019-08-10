Terminator 2 Slots – A detailed review

Movie-inspired slots are some of the most popular slots on offer at online casinos around the world. Not only do they offer the fun and winning potential of a good casino game, but they come with the addition of much-loved characters and the chance to relive the drama from the big screen. Terminator 2 is a great example and features loads of film references and imagery as Americancasinos.com reports.

It was over 20 years ago, in 1991 that Terminator 2: Judgement Day first premiered at cinemas across the world, with Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his role as the good terminator, battling to save Sarah and John Connor, a mother and son team who are under attack from the T-1000 who has come from the future to kill John.

This is because in the future John has gone on to become the leader of the human resistance against machines, so killing him as a child makes perfect sense in this SCI-FI romp that has become a must-see classic for the younger generations. With catch phrases such as ‘hasta la vista baby’ and ‘I’ll be back’ instantly recognisable as belonging to the franchise.

Microgaming was the software house lucky enough to get the franchise rights for the slot game, and their work is always outstanding, so you are in for a real treat with this virtual one-armed bandit. Before you even get into the gameplay you will be blown away by the attention to detail and the quality of the graphics, the reels have metallic overlays, and woven into the play are scenes from the film.

The symbols of course related to the storyline with Sarah, John and Arnie all featuring on the reels. There are also playing card suit symbols in black with the metallic outline, and of course the melted metal version of the T-1000, the most nightmare-inducing moment of the film as he proved to be rather unstoppable. As you play the atmospheric music and sound effects will keep you company and these will sound familiar to fans of the film.

One of the many features you can activate during play is the T-800 Vision, Arnie was the older and less sophisticated T-800 which put the advantage firmly on the side of the bad guy. When you activate this feature, you can look through the Terminators eyes scanning the area to locate targets. There are some nice value winnings on offer, 50, 90 or even 125 times your stake during standard and bonus play. Triggering the T-1000 bonus activates the largest of the cash bonuses, and there is also the chance to win ten free spins, which offer over 2950 times your stake as winnings. There are five reels and 1204 ways to win in this fast-paced, exciting slot game that is a credit to the movie. If you loved the film, then you are going to get a lot from this slot, and if you haven’t seen it yet, playing the game will certainly inspire you to buy the DVD.