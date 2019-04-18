How to write an essay in half an hour

I think we all have problems with writing these essays sometimes. Not only is there always an idea of ​​where to write or if an idea is found, putting it in words will create difficulties. I myself have spent my life quite a few hours staring at a blank Word file. Sounds familiar, right?

I crashed about a month ago into an excellent YouTube video that teaches how to write a quick five-step formula. At first I was a little skeptical, because the title seemed to be a promising moon, but now that I write this essay, I noticed that it worked. However, if I encounter a very important essay assignment, online essay services such as https://writemyessayonline.com/ are what I need to deal with.

1. Gather lots of ideas

Before watching this video, I used to write these essays so that after reading the book or getting a good idea, I immediately sat down at the computer, opened Word and tried to start writing. Immediately, just think of it, no matter what. The problem was that getting started with writing was always a lot of trouble and the time was wasted with a blank screen staring. I noticed that I had no idea ready and that the concrete was completely missing – it was a red thread.

Here’s the same thing as in innovation – first collect lots of ideas. So many. The same thing is what the idea is or how crazy it sounds, record it up. In fact, I started to list my phone in my head ideas for future essay ideas as soon as they pop out of my mind and memory to be there begins to be a length of the already quite a bit. From there, I got the idea of ​​writing this blog post as well, when I noticed that the letterhead was hanging up an hour away.

2. Lose bad ideas

Each of us always casts bad ideas between us. There’s nothing wrong with it, it just goes. However, the intention is to write a good essay that the reader might get out of and perhaps even learn something. That’s why it’s important to cut out only the best ideas from the list.

How to cut bad ideas from good? Here are the following simple questions.

– Do I have any interesting information, research or book on this subject? Do I have any personal experiences or experiences with this topic?

– Do I have an opinion on this subject?

– What are the main points of this topic? What could the reader learn from this?

If you answered yes to the first two and you found the answer to the last one, congratulations – your idea is good! If not, your idea is bad. Simple but effective.

3. Focus on topics

When you have cut grains from the chaff, it’s time to go deeper into the subject. The following elements are needed for good writing.

– Idea

– Presentation of the idea

– Opinions about the idea

– Knowledge / experience supporting the idea

– Key points presented / call-for-action

4. Write

Now that the structure is finished, it’s time to put those elements in place and build an essay piece at a time – like a Lego tower in consensus. This is definitely the hardest and longest point of this formula, but the previous paragraphs will certainly make this process easier. Just write what’s on the head, just what it is or how much it contains spelling mistakes. Just to write. Don’t censor yourself or remove anything, just type.

5. Edit

When you write what happens, often afterwards you find that the text does not progress logically – it lacks “flow”. No matter, the point is to go through the text properly and fix it. Fix all spelling errors, put subtitles in logical locations, move paragraphs to rational points… Here you can only fix all the errors you made in the previous paragraph.

That’s how simple that formula is – and it works. I went to write this blog post for 30 minutes using this formula. Try it too!