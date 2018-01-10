That Teen Titans Go trailer…!!!

Another day, another animated movie trailer. This new Teen Titans Go trailer comes from the fine folks over at WB and they’re sharing with us the trailer for their upcoming Teen Titans Go to the Movies. The movie will feature the entire voice cast from the hit animated show and recently added actor Will Arnett (Lego Batman) to the cast!

I love how the trailer is very tongue-in-cheek and simultaneously praises and makes fun of the DCEU all in the same instance by including a wonderful reference to the popularity of the Wonder Woman live action movie. And the Aquaman jab is down right hilarious. If Aquaman can get a movie, anyone can.

Oh, and fart jokes. Fart jokes are a big thing in this cartoon. Interestingly enough I’ve struggled in drumming up interest in the Teen Titans to my 8 year old son. I admit that I focus on the Teen Titans cartoon that precedes ‘Go’ but since that’s going nowhere I’ll try the latest iteration. Any other parents out there using their kids as an excuse to see this movie? Sound off in the comments!!

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza—a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!

